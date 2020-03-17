FICTION

1. Blindside, by James Patterson and James O. Born. (Little, Brown) The 12th book in the “Michael Bennett” series. A serial-killing spree might impact national security.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

3. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

4. The Warsaw Protocol, by Steve Berry. (Minotaur) The 15th book in the “Cotton Malone” series. The balance of power in Europe is imperiled.

5. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

6. Coconut Layer Cake Murder, by Joanne Fluke. (Kensington) Bakery owner Hannah Swensen’s sister’s boyfriend is accused of murder.

7. Apeirogon, by Colum McCann. (Random House) A bond forms between a Palestinian man and an Israeli man when they both lose a daughter.

8. The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett. (Harper) A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of many decades.

9. Such a Fun Age, by Kiley Reid. (Putnam) Tumult ensues when Alix Chamberlain’s babysitter is mistakenly accused of kidnapping her charge.

10. The Giver of Stars, by Jojo Moyes. (Pamela Dorman/Viking) In Depression-era Kentucky, five women refuse to be cowed by men or convention as they deliver books.

NONFICTION

1. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

2. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Various skills and techniques used on the court by the late Los Angeles Lakers player.

3. Unknown Valor, by Martha MacCallum. (Harper) The Fox News anchor weaves stories of combat veterans who fought during World War II.

4. The Hope of Glory, by Jon Meacham. (Convergent) The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer delves into the seven last sayings of Jesus as recorded in the Gospels.

5. Open Book, by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr O’Leary. (Dey St.) The singer, actress and fashion designer discloses times of success, trauma and addiction.

6. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

7. A Very Stable Genius, by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. (Penguin Press) Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists use firsthand accounts to chart patterns of behavior within the Trump administration.

8. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

9. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

10. Until the End of Time, by Brian Greene. (Knopf) A physicist gives an overview of how we got here, where we are and directions we might go.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. Food Fix, by Mark Hyman. (Little, Brown Spark) (b)

3. The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+, by Suze Orman. (Hay House) (b)

4. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

5. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Feb. 29. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.