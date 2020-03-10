FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

3. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

4. One Minute Out, by Mark Greaney. (Berkley) The ninth book in the “Gray Man” series. Court Gentry tries to stop the head of a group trafficking women and children.

5. Golden in Death, by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin’s) The 50th book of the “In Death” series. Eve Dallas seeks the sender of packages that give off toxic fumes.

6. The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett. (Harper) A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of many decades.

7. Such a Fun Age, by Kiley Reid. (Putnam) Tumult ensues when Alix Chamberlain’s babysitter is mistakenly accused of kidnapping her charge.

8. A Long Petal of the Sea, by Isabel Allende. (Ballantine) A young pregnant widow and an Army doctor take a ship to Chile to escape the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War.

9. The Guardians, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) Cullen Post, a lawyer and Episcopal minister, antagonizes some ruthless killers when he takes on a wrongful-conviction case.

10. The Giver of Stars, by Jojo Moyes. (Pamela Dorman/Viking) In Depression-era Kentucky, five women refuse to be cowed by men or convention as they deliver books.

NONFICTION

1. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Various skills and techniques used on the court by the late Los Angeles Lakers player.

2. Dark Towers, by David Enrich. (Custom House) The New York Times’ finance editor traces the history and illicit dealings of Deutsche Bank.

3. Open Book, by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr O’Leary. (Dey St.) The singer, actress and fashion designer discloses times of success, trauma and addiction.

4. A Very Stable Genius, by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. (Penguin Press) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists use firsthand accounts to chart patterns of behavior within the Trump administration.

5. Un-Trumping America, by Dan Pfeiffer. (Twelve) A former senior adviser to President Barack Obama offers suggestions for Democrats.

6. Until the End of Time, by Brian Greene. (Knopf) A physicist gives an overview of how we got here, where we are and directions we might go.

7. Profiles in Corruption, by Peter Schweizer. (Harper) The author of “Clinton Cash” gives his evaluations of members of the Democratic Party.

8. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

9. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

10. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

3. Get Out of Your Head, by Jennie Allen. (WaterBrook) (b)

4. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Feb. 22. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.