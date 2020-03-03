FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

3. Golden in Death, by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin’s) The 50th book of the “In Death” series. Eve Dallas seeks the sender of packages that give off toxic fumes.

4. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

5. The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett. (Harper) A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of decades.

6. Crooked River, by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child. (Grand Central) The 19th book in the “Agent Pendergast” series.

7. The Guardians, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) Cullen Post, a lawyer and Episcopal minister, antagonizes some ruthless killers when he takes on a wrongful conviction case.

8. Such a Fun Age, by Kiley Reid. (Putnam) Tumult ensues when Alix Chamberlain’s babysitter is mistakenly accused of kidnapping her charge.

9. A Long Petal of the Sea, by Isabel Allende. (Ballantine) A young pregnant widow and an Army doctor take a ship to Chile to escape the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War.

10. Weather, by Jenny Offill. (Knopf) Lizzie becomes obsessed with disaster psychology while working at a university library and answering inquiries to a former mentor’s podcast.

NONFICTION

1. Open Book, by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr O’Leary. (Dey St.) The singer, actress and fashion designer discloses times of success, trauma and addiction.

2. A Very Stable Genius, by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. (Penguin Press) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists use firsthand accounts to chart patterns of behavior within the Trump administration.

3. Profiles in Corruption, by Peter Schweizer. (Harper) The author of “Clinton Cash” evaluates members of the Democratic Party.

4. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

5. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

6. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

7. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Various skills and techniques used on the court by the Los Angeles Lakers player.

8. Why We’re Polarized, by Ezra Klein. (Avid Reader) The editor-at-large and co-founder of Vox offers his take on what causes divisions in America.

9. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, by Lori Gottlieb. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) A psychotherapist gains unexpected insights when she becomes another therapist’s patient.

10. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

3. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

5. Get Out of Your Head, by Jennie Allen. (WaterBrook) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Feb. 15. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.