FICTION

1. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

2. Golden in Death, by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin’s) The 50th book of the In Death series. Eve Dallas seeks the sender of packages that give off toxic airborne fumes.

3. Crooked River, by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child. (Grand Central) The 19th book in the Agent Pendergast series. Human feet inside nondescript shoes wash ashore in Florida.

4. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

5. The Museum of Desire, by Jonathan Kellerman. (Ballantine) The 35th book in the Alex Delaware series. Four unrelated victims are found slaughtered in a limousine.

6. Such a Fun Age, by Kiley Reid. (Putnam) Tumult ensues when Alix Chamberlain’s babysitter is mistakenly accused of kidnapping her charge.

7. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

8. Lost, by James Patterson and James O. Born. (Little, Brown) The new head of an FBI task force takes on a crime syndicate run by a pair of Russian nationals.

9. The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett. (Harper) A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of many decades.

10. The Girl With the Louding Voice, by Abi Daré. (Dutton) A 14-year-old Nigerian girl, who is sold as a wife then as a servant, resolves to speak for herself and others.

NONFICTION

1. Open Book, by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr O’Leary. (Dey St.) The singer, actress and fashion designer discloses times of success, trauma and addiction.

2. A Very Stable Genius, by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. (Penguin Press) Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists use firsthand accounts to chart patterns of behavior within the Trump administration.

3. Profiles in Corruption, by Peter Schweizer. (Harper) The author of “Clinton Cash” gives his evaluations of members of the Democratic Party.

4. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

5. Why We’re Polarized, by Ezra Klein. (Avid Reader) The editor at large and co-founder of Vox offers his take on what causes divisions in America.

6. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Various skills and techniques used on the court by the Los Angeles Lakers player.

7. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

8. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings. (x)

9. Brother & Sister, by Diane Keaton. (Knopf) The Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning actress recounts the troubles her sibling encountered.

10. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, by Lori Gottlieb. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) A psychotherapist gains unexpected insights when she becomes another therapist’s patient.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

3. Get Out of Your Head, by Jennie Allen. (WaterBrook) (b)

4. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Feb. 8. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.