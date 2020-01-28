FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Dear Edward, by Ann Napolitano. (Dial) A 12-year-old boy tries to start over after becoming the sole survivor of a plane crash in which he lost his immediate family.

3. Moral Compass, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) Shortly after St. Ambrose Prep goes coed, a student is attacked and the community falls apart.

4. Such a Fun Age, by Kiley Reid. (Putnam) Tumult ensues when Alix Chamberlain’s babysitter is mistakenly accused of kidnapping her charge.

5. The Guardians, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) Cullen Post, a lawyer and Episcopal minister, antagonizes some ruthless killers when he takes on a wrongful-conviction case.

6. Long Bright River, by Liz Moore. (Riverhead) Mickey risks her job with the Philadelphia police force by going after a murderer and searching for her missing sister.

7. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

8. The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett. (Harper) A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of many decades.

9. The Giver of Stars, by Jojo Moyes. (Pamela Dorman/Viking) In Depression-era Kentucky, five women refuse to be cowed by men or convention as they deliver books.

10. Treason, by Stuart Woods. (Putnam) The 52nd book in the “Stone Barrington” series. Stone is asked to expose a double agent in the State Department.

NONFICTION

1. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

2. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

3. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

4. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, by Lori Gottlieb. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) A psychotherapist gains unexpected insights when she becomes another therapist’s patient.

5. Me, by Elton John. (Holt) The multi-award-winning solo artist’s first autobiography chronicles his career, relationships and private struggles. (x)

6. Catch and Kill, by Ronan Farrow. (Little, Brown) The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter details some surveillance and intimidation tactics used to pressure journalists and elude consequences by certain wealthy and connected men.

7. Boys & Sex, by Peggy Orenstein. (Harper) How young men comprehend cultural forces and navigate sexual and emotional relationships.

8. Range, by David Epstein. (Riverhead) An argument for how generalists excel more than specialists, especially in complex and unpredictable fields.

9. The Body, by Bill Bryson. (Doubleday) An owner’s manual of the human body covering various parts, functions and what happens when things go wrong.

10. Successful Aging, by Daniel J. Levitin. (Dutton) A neuroscientist suggests using resilience strategies as we grow older.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

3. 7-Day Apple Cider Vinegar Cleanse, by J.J. Smith. (Simon & Schuster) (b)

4. The Blue Zones Kitchen, by Dan Buettner. (National Geographic)

5. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Jan. 11. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.