FICTION

1. A Minute to Midnight, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) When Atlee Pine returns to her hometown to investigate her sister’s kidnapping from 30 years ago, she winds up tracking a potential serial killer.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

3. The Guardians, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) Cullen Post, a lawyer and Episcopal minister, antagonizes some ruthless killers when he takes on a wrongful conviction case.

4. Twisted Twenty-Six, by Janet Evanovich. (Putnam) The 26th book in the Stephanie Plum series. A New Jersey gangster’s associates go after a bounty hunter’s widowed grandmother.

5. Blue Moon, by Lee Child. (Delacorte) Jack Reacher gets caught up in a turf war between Ukrainian and Albanian gangs.

6. Tom Clancy: Code of Honor, by Marc Cameron. (Putnam) President Jack Ryan learns of a plot against America when he tries to help an old friend who has been arrested in Indonesia.

7. The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett. (Harper) A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of many decades.

8. The Night Fire, by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown) Harry Bosch and Renée Ballard return to take up a case that held the attention of Bosch’s mentor.

9. The Institute, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Children with special talents are abducted and sequestered in an institution where the sinister staff seeks to extract their gifts through harsh methods.

10. Olive, Again, by Elizabeth Strout. (Random House) In a follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Olive Kitteridge,” new relationships, including a second marriage, are encountered in a seaside town in Maine.

NONFICTION

1. A Warning, by Anonymous. (Twelve) A senior official in the Trump administration offers an assessment of the president and makes a moral appeal.

2. Triggered, by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street) Forays into politics and views on liberals from the executive vice president of the Trump Organization. (b)

3. Me, by Elton John. (Holt) The award-winning solo artist’s first autobiography chronicles his career, relationships and private struggles.

4. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

5. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers, by Brian Kilmeade. (Sentinel) The “Fox & Friends” host gives an account of the battle against the Mexican Army in 1836.

6. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

7. Finding Chika, by Mitch Albom. (Harper) Lessons learned by the Alboms when they bring a Haitian orphan with a life-threatening illness into their family.

8. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

9. The Body, by Bill Bryson. (Doubleday) An owner’s manual of the human body covering various parts, functions and what happens when things go wrong.

10. With All Due Respect, by Nikki R. Haley. (St. Martin’s) A memoir by the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina.

advice, how-to, miscellaneous

1. Salt Fat Acid Heat by Samin Nosrat. (Simon & Schuster)

2. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier, by Ree Drummond. (Morrow)

3. I Really Needed This Today, by Hoda Kotb with Jane Lorenzini. (Putnam)

4. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Nov. 16. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.