FICTION

1. Twisted Twenty-Six, by Janet Evanovich. (Putnam) The 26th book in the "Stephanie Plum" series. A New Jersey gangster's associates go after a bounty hunter's widowed grandmother.

2. The Guardians, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) Cullen Post, a lawyer and Episcopal minister, antagonizes some ruthless killers when he takes on a wrongful-conviction case.

3. Blue Moon, by Lee Child. (Delacorte) Jack Reacher gets caught up in a turf war between Ukrainian and Albanian gangs.

4. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

5. The Night Fire, by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown) Harry Bosch and Renée Ballard return to take up a case that held the attention of Bosch's mentor.

“Triggered” by Donald Trump Jr.

6. The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett. (Harper) A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of many decades.

7. Olive, Again, by Elizabeth Strout. (Random House) In a follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "Olive Kitteridge," new relationships, including a second marriage, are encountered in a seaside town in Maine.

8. The Institute, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Children with special talents are abducted and sequestered in an institution where the sinister staff seeks to extract their gifts through harsh methods.

9. The Starless Sea, by Erin Morgenstern. (Doubleday) Zachary Ezra Rawlins fights to save a labyrinthine underground repository of stories.

10. The Giver of Stars, by Jojo Moyes. (Pamela Dorman/Viking) In Depression-era Kentucky, five women refuse to be cowed by men or convention as they deliver books.

NONFICTION

1. Triggered, by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street) Forays into politics and views on liberals from the executive vice president of the Trump Organization. (b)

2. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers, by Brian Kilmeade. (Sentinel) The "Fox & Friends" host gives an account of the battle against the Mexican Army in 1836.

3. With All Due Respect, by Nikki R. Haley. (St. Martin's) A memoir by the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina.

4. Finding Chika, by Mitch Albom. (Harper) Lessons learned by the Alboms when they bring a Haitian orphan with a life-threatening illness into their family.

5. Me, by Elton John. (Holt) The multi-award-winning solo artist's first autobiography chronicles his career, relationships and private struggles.

6. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

7. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

8. Blowout, by Rachel Maddow. (Crown) The MSNBC host argues that the global oil and gas industry has weakened democracies and bolstered authoritarians.

9. The Beautiful Ones, by Prince. Edited by Dan Piepenbring. (Spiegel & Grau) A memoir by the musician written before his death, with photos and other memorabilia showing his evolution.

10. A Song for You, by Robyn Crawford. (Dutton) A friend and collaborator gives her account of various aspects of her relationship with the late pop star Whitney Houston.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier, by Ree Drummond. (Morrow)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

3. I Really Needed This Today, by Hoda Kotb with Jane Lorenzini. (Putnam)

4. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Nov. 16. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.