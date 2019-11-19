FICTION

1. Blue Moon, by Lee Child. (Delacorte) Jack Reacher gets caught up in a turf war between Ukrainian and Albanian gangs.

2. The Guardians, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) Cullen Post, a lawyer and Episcopal minister, antagonizes some ruthless killers when he takes on a wrongful conviction case.

3. The Night Fire, by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown) Harry Bosch and Renée Ballard return to take up a case that held the attention of Bosch’s mentor.

4. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

5. Find Me, by André Aciman. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Years after the events of “Call Me by Your Name,” Elio has become a classically trained pianist in Paris while Oliver is a New England college professor with a family.

6. The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett. (Harper) A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of many decades.

7. The Giver of Stars, by Jojo Moyes. (Pamela Dorman/Viking) In Depression-era America, five women refuse to be cowed by men or convention as they deliver books throughout the mountains of Kentucky.

8. The Institute, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Children with special talents are abducted and sequestered in an institution where the sinister staff seeks to extract their gifts through harsh methods.

9. The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek, by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal with Lance Rubin. (Crown) Two high school freshmen dig into the dark underpinnings of their hometown and a local reform school in North Carolina.

10. The 19th Christmas, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. (Little, Brown) In the 19th installment of the “Women’s Murder Club” series, detective Lindsay Boxer and company take on a fearsome criminal.

NONFICTION

1. The Beautiful Ones, by Prince. Edited by Dan Piepenbring. (Spiegel & Grau) A memoir by the musician written before his death, with photos and other memorabilia showing his evolution.

2. Me, by Elton John. (Holt) The multi-award-winning solo artist’s first autobiography chronicles his career, relationships and private struggles.

3. Blowout, by Rachel Maddow. (Crown) The MSNBC host argues that the global oil and gas industry has weakened democracies and bolstered authoritarians.

4. Dumpty, by John Lithgow. (Chronicle Prism) The multi-award-winning actor satirizes the Trump administration with a collection of poems and illustrations.

5. Catch and Kill, by Ronan Farrow. (Little, Brown) The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter details some surveillance and intimidation tactics used to pressure journalists and elude consequences by certain wealthy and connected men.

6. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

7. The Plot Against the President, by Lee Smith. (Center Street) A narrative is depicted from the perspective of Rep. Devin Nunes. (b)

8. Three Days at the Brink, by Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney. (Morrow) The Fox News host describes a meeting between Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Josef Stalin in Tehran during World War II.

9. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

10. Permanent Record, by Edward Snowden. (Metropolitan/Holt) A memoir by the former National Security Agency contractor who exposed the government’s mass surveillance program.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier, by Ree Drummond. (Morrow)

2. Half Baked Harvest: Super Simple, by Tieghan Gerard. (Clarkson Potter) (b)

3. I Really Needed This Today, by Hoda Kotb with Jane Lorenzini. (Putnam)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

5. What You Do Is Who You Are, by Ben Horowitz. (HarperBusiness) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Nov. 2. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.