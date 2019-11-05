FICTION

1. The Guardians, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) Cullen Post, a lawyer and Episcopal minister, antagonizes some ruthless killers when he takes on a wrongful-conviction case.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

3. The 19th Christmas, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. (Little, Brown) In the 19th installment of the “Women’s Murder Club” series, detective Lindsay Boxer and company take on a fearsome criminal known only as “Loman.”

4. The Water Dancer, by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (One World) A young man who was gifted with a mysterious power becomes part of a war between slavers and the enslaved.

5. The Institute, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Children with special talents are abducted and sequestered in an institution where the sinister staff seeks to extract their gifts through harsh methods.

6. Olive, Again, by Elizabeth Strout. (Random House) In a follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Olive Kitteridge,” new relationships, including a second marriage, are encountered in a seaside town in Maine.

7. The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett. (Harper) A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of decades.

8. The Testaments, by Margaret Atwood. (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday) In a sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” old secrets bring three women together as the Republic of Gilead’s theocratic regime shows signs of decay.

9. Ninth House, by Leigh Bardugo. (Flatiron) After mysteriously surviving a multiple homicide, Galaxy Stern comes face to face with dark magic, murder and more at Yale University.

10. The Giver Of Stars, by Jojo Moyes. (Pamela Dorman/Viking) In Depression-era America, five women refuse to be cowed by men or convention as they deliver books throughout the mountains of Kentucky.

NONFICTION

1. Me, by Elton John. (Holt) The multi-award-winning solo artist’s first autobiography chronicles his career, relationships and private struggles.

2. Catch and Kill, by Ronan Farrow. (Little, Brown) The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter details some surveillance and intimidation tactics used to pressure journalists and elude consequences by certain wealthy and connected men.

3. Blowout, by Rachel Maddow. (Crown) The MSNBC host argues that the global oil and gas industry has weakened democracies and bolstered authoritarians.

4. The Way I Heard It, by Mike Rowe. (Gallery) The television personality relays stories from his podcast and personal anecdotes.

5. Home Work, by Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton. (Hachette) The musical theater icon’s second installment of her memoir describes her arrival in Hollywood, becoming a mother and her relationship with Blake Edwards.

6. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

7. The Body, by Bill Bryson. (Doubleday) An owner’s manual of the human body, covering various parts, functions and what happens when things go wrong.

8. Dear Girls, by Ali Wong. (Random House) The comedian dispenses her brand of wisdom through letters to her children.

9. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

10. The United States of Trump, by Bill O’Reilly. (Holt) The conservative commentator weaves interviews and personal history to portray the power and influence of the 45th president.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. I Really Needed This Today, by Hoda Kotb with Jane Lorenzini. (Putnam)

2. The Infinite Game, by Simon Sinek. (Portfolio/Penguin) (b)

3. Trailblazer, by Marc Benioff and Monica Langley. (Currency) (b)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

5. Rachael Ray 50, by Rachael Ray. (Ballantine)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Oct. 19. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.