FICTION

1. The Water Dancer, by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (One World) A young man who was gifted with a mysterious power becomes part of a war between slavers and the enslaved.

2. The Institute, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Children with special talents are abducted and sequestered in an institution where the sinister staff seeks to extract their gifts through harsh methods.

3. The Testaments, by Margaret Atwood. (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday) In a sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” old secrets bring three women together as the Republic of Gilead’s theocratic regime shows signs of decay.

4. Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent, by Kyle Mills. (Emily Bestler/Atria) Mexican cartels, ISIS and a possible pandemic bring Mitch Rapp back into action.

5. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

6. The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett. (Harper) A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of decades.

7. The Girl Who Lived Twice, by David Lagercrantz. (Knopf) Mikael Blomkvist helps Lisbeth Salander put her past behind her in the latest installment of Stieg Larsson’s Millennium series.

8. Killer Instinct, by James Patterson and Howard Roughan. (Little, Brown) The second book in the Instinct series. When an act of terror strikes New York, Dr. Reinhart and Detective Needham go after a sociopath.

9. The Oracle, by Jonathan Cahn. (Front Line) A traveler discovers mysteries hidden behind seven locked doors.

10. The Secrets We Kept, by Lara Prescott. (Knopf) During the Cold War, members of the CIA’s typing pool aid its mission to smuggle the banned book “Doctor Zhivago” behind the Iron Curtain.

NONFICTION

1. Inside Out, by Demi Moore. (Harper) The Hollywood star chronicles the rocky relationships, body image issues and public perceptions that affected her attempts to balance family and fame.

2. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

3. The United States of Trump, by Bill O’Reilly. (Holt) The conservative commentator weaves interviews and personal history to portray the power and influence of the 45th president.

4. Over the Top, by Jonathan Van Ness. (HarperOne) How the hairstylist, comedian and “Queer Eye” star overcame ridicule and trauma.

5. Know My Name, by Chanel Miller. (Viking) A sexual assault victim reclaims her identity and challenges our culture and criminal justice system as they relate to this issue.

6. Permanent Record, by Edward Snowden. (Metropolitan/Holt) A memoir by the former National Security Agency contractor who exposed the government’s mass surveillance program.

7. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

8. Call Sign Chaos, by Jim Mattis and Bing West. (Random House) The former Marine infantry officer and secretary of defense recounts key moments from his career and imparts his leadership philosophy.

9. Year of the Monkey, by Patti Smith. (Knopf) A memoir by the musician and artist surveys events during 2016, including a visit to see dying friends and a sea change in the political landscape.

10. The Only Plane in the Sky, by Garrett M. Graff. (Avid Reader) An oral history of the events that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, based on transcripts, declassified documents and interviews.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Ride of a Lifetime, by Robert Iger. (Random House)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

3. Super Attractor, by Gabrielle Bernstein. (Hay House) (b)

4. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

5. Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Sept. 28. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.