FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Vendetta in Death, by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin’s) The 49th book of the “In Death” series. Eve Dallas looks into the misdeeds of a wealthy businessman while a vigilante named Lady Justice uses disguises to avenge women who were wronged.

3. This Tender Land, by William Kent Krueger. (Atria) Four orphans escape a Minnesota school and encounter a cross-section of different people struggling during the Great Depression.

4. The Oracle, by Jonathan Cahn. (Front Line) A traveler discovers mysteries hidden behind seven locked doors.

5. A Better Man, by Louise Penny. (Minotaur) The 15th book in the “Chief Inspector Gamache” series. The search for a missing girl is imperiled by rising floodwaters across the province.

6. The Girl Who Lived Twice, by David Lagercrantz. (Knopf) Mikael Blomkvist helps Lisbeth Salander put her past behind her in the latest installment of Stieg Larsson’s “Millennium” series.

7. The Secrets We Kept, by Lara Prescott. (Knopf) During the Cold War, members of the CIA’s typing pool aid its mission to smuggle the banned book “Doctor Zhivago” behind the Iron Curtain.

8. The Inn, by James Patterson and Candice Fox. (Little, Brown) A former Boston police detective who is now an innkeeper must shield a seaside town from a crew of criminals.

9. The Dark Side, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) Painful childhood memories surface for Zoe Morgan when she has a child of her own.

10. The Turn of the Key, by Ruth Ware. (Scout) A nanny working in a technology-laden house in Scotland goes to jail when one of the children dies.

NONFICTION

1. Call Sign Chaos, by Jim Mattis and Bing West. (Random House) The former Marine infantry officer and secretary of defense recounts key moments from his career and imparts his leadership philosophy.

2. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

3. Radicals, Resistance, And Revenge, by Jeanine Pirro. (Center Street) The Fox News host posits that those she labels anti-Trump conspirators have committed possible crimes and a plot to destroy liberty. (b)

4. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

5. The Pioneers, by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster) Pulitzer Prize-winning historian tells the story of the settling of the Northwest Territory through five main characters.

6. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

7. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, by Lori Gottlieb. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) A psychotherapist gains unexpected insights when she becomes another therapist’s patient.

8. Three Women, by Lisa Taddeo. (Avid Reader) The inequality of female desire is explored through the sex lives of a homemaker, a high school student and a restaurant owner.

9. Trick Mirror, by Jia Tolentino. (Random House) Nine essays delving into late capitalism, online engagement and the author’s personal history.

10. Thank You for My Service, by Mat Best with Ross Patterson and Nils Parker. (Bantam) An inside look into military life by the YouTube personality and former Army Ranger. (b)

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. How To, by Randall Munroe. (Riverhead)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

3. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

4. Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

5. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Sept. 7. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.