FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. The Inn, by James Patterson and Candice Fox. (Little, Brown) A former Boston police detective who is now an innkeeper must shield a seaside town from a crew of criminals.

3. The Turn of the Key, by Ruth Ware. (Scout) A nanny working in a technology-laden house in Scotland goes to jail when one of the children dies.

4. One Good Deed, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) A World War II veteran on parole must find the real killer in a small town or face going back to jail.

5. Outfox, by Sandra Brown. (Grand Central) FBI Agent Drex Easton has a hunch that con man Weston Graham is also a serial killer.

6. The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead. (Doubleday) Two boys respond to horrors at a Jim Crow-era reform school in ways that impact them decades later.

7. A Dangerous Man, by Robert Crais. (Putnam) Elvis Cole and Joe Pike get more than they bargained for when they investigate the abduction of a bank teller.

8. The New Girl, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) Gabriel Allon, chief of Israeli intelligence, partners with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, whose daughter is kidnapped.

9. Summer of '69, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) The Levin family undergoes dramatic events with a son in Vietnam, a daughter in protests and dark secrets hiding beneath the surface.

10. Chances Are ... by Richard Russo. (Knopf) Three men in their 60s who met in college reunite on Martha's Vineyard, where mysterious events occurred in 1971.

NONFICTION

1. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

2. Trick Mirror, by Jia Tolentino. (Random House) Nine essays delving into late capitalism, online engagement and the author's personal history.

3. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes her journey from the South Side of Chicago to the White House, and how she balanced work, family and her husband's political ascent.

4. Three Women, by Lisa Taddeo. (Avid Reader) The inequality of female desire is explored through the sex lives of a homemaker, a high school student and a restaurant owner.

5. The Pioneers, by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian tells the story of the settling of the Northwest Territory through five main characters.

6. Unfreedom of the Press, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) Conservative commentator and radio host makes his case that the press is aligned with political ideology. (b)

7. Justice on Trial, by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino. (Regnery) Conservative authors give their take on the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. (b)

8. The Source of Self-Regard, by Toni Morrison. (Knopf) A collection of essays and speeches written over four decades, including a eulogy for James Baldwin and the author's Nobel lecture.

9. The Mosquito, by Timothy C. Winegard. (Dutton) Ways in which this insect has affected economies, wars, civilizations and more.

10. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, by Lori Gottlieb. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) A psychotherapist gains unexpected insights when she becomes another therapist's patient.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

2. Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

3. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

4. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

5. Girl, Stop Apologizing, by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Aug. 10. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.