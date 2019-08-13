FICTION

1. One Good Deed, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) A World War II veteran on parole must find the real killer in a small town or face going back to jail.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

3. The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead. (Doubleday) Two boys respond to horrors at a Jim Crow-era reform school in ways that impact them decades later.

4. The New Girl, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) Gabriel Allon, the chief of Israeli intelligence, partners with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, whose daughter is kidnapped.

5. Thrawn: Treason, by Timothy Zahn. (Del Rey) A “Star Wars” saga. Grand Admiral Thrawn must choose between his sense of duty to the Chiss Ascendancy and loyalty to the Empire.

6. Summer of ’69, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) The Levin family undergoes dramatic events with a son in Vietnam, a daughter in protests and dark secrets hiding beneath the surface.

7. Under Currents, by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s) Echoes of a violent childhood reverberate for Zane Bigelow when he starts a new kind of family in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

8. Window on the Bay, by Debbie Macomber. (Ballantine) A single mom’s life takes unexpected turns when her two children go off to college.

9. City of Girls, by Elizabeth Gilbert. (Riverhead) An 89-year-old Vivian Morris looks back at the direction her life took when she entered the 1940s New York theater scene.

10. Ask Again, Yes, by Mary Beth Keane. (Scribner) The lives of neighboring families in a New York City suburb intertwine over four decades.

NONFICTION

1. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

2. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

3. The Pioneers, by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian tells the story of the settling of the Northwest Territory through five main characters.

4. Three Women, by Lisa Taddeo. (Avid Reader) The inequality of female desire is explored through the sex lives of a homemaker, a high school student and a restaurant owner.

5. Unfreedom of the Press, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator and radio host makes his case that the press is aligned with political ideology. (b)

6. Justice on Trial, by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino. (Regnery) The conservative authors give their take on the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. (b)

7. American Carnage, by Tim Alberta. (Harper) Politico Magazine’s chief political correspondent narrates a decadelong civil war inside the GOP and Donald Trump’s concurrent ascension.

8. America’s Reluctant Prince, by Steven M. Gillon. (Dutton) A historian describes John F. Kennedy Jr. through the lens of their decadeslong friendship.

9. Because Internet, by Gretchen McCulloch. (Riverhead) The digital world’s influence on the English language.

10. Range, by David Epstein. (Riverhead) An argument for how generalists excel more than specialists, especially in complex and unpredictable fields.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

2. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

3. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

4. Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

5. Girl, Stop Apologizing, by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending July 27. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.