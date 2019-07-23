FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Summer of '69, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) The Levin family undergoes dramatic events with a son in Vietnam, a daughter in protests and dark secrets hiding beneath the surface.

3. Evvie Drake Starts Over, by Linda Holmes. (Ballantine) In a seaside town in Maine, a former major league pitcher and a grieving widow assess their pasts.

4. Backlash, by Brad Thor. (Emily Bestler/Atria) Cut off from any support, Scot Harvath fights to get his revenge.

5. City of Girls, by Elizabeth Gilbert. (Riverhead) An 89-year-old Vivian Morris looks back at the direction her life took when she entered the 1940s New York theater scene.

6. Lost and Found, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) A photographer embarks on a road trip to reconnect with three men she might have married.

7. Mrs. Everything, by Jennifer Weiner. (Atria) The story of two sisters, Jo and Bethie Kaufman, and their life experiences as the world around them changes drastically from the 1950s.

8. Unsolved, by James Patterson and David Ellis. (Little, Brown) A string of seemingly accidental and unrelated deaths confounds FBI agent Emmy Dockery.

9. Lock Every Door, by Riley Sager. (Dutton) An apartment sitter uncovers secrets as she tries to expose a killer in an upscale Manhattan building.

10. On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous, by Ocean Vuong. (Penguin Press) Little Dog writes a letter to a mother who cannot read, revealing a family history.

NONFICTION

1. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

2. The Pioneers, by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian tells the story of the settling of the Northwest Territory through five main characters.

3. Unfreedom of the Press, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator and radio host makes his case that the press is aligned with political ideology. (b)

4. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband's political ascent.

5. Songs of America, by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw. (Random House) Pulitzer Prize winner Jon Meacham and Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw explore how America was shaped by music.

6. Howard Stern Comes Again, by Howard Stern. (Simon & Schuster) The radio interviewer delves into some of his favorite on-air conversations from the past four decades of his career.

7. The British Are Coming, by Rick Atkinson. (Holt) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and journalist begins his "Revolution Trilogy" with events from 1775 to 1777.

8. The Sixth Man, by Andre Iguodala with Carvell Wallace. (Blue Rider) A memoir by the professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors and 2012 NBA All-Star.

9. The Man Who Sold America, by Joy-Ann Reid. (Morrow) The MSNBC host gives her analysis of Donald Trump's presidency.

10. The Moment of Lift, by Melinda Gates. (Flatiron) The philanthropist shares stories of empowering women to improve society.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

2. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

3. Girl, Stop Apologizing, by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)

4. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

5. Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending July 6. An (x) indicates that a book's sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.