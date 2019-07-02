FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Unsolved, by James Patterson and David Ellis. (Little, Brown) A string of seemingly accidental and unrelated deaths confounds FBI agent Emmy Dockery.

3. Mrs. Everything, by Jennifer Weiner. (Atria) The story of two sisters, Jo and Bethie Kaufman, and their life experiences as the world around them changes drastically from the 1950s.

4. City of Girls, by Elizabeth Gilbert. (Riverhead) An 89-year-old Vivian Morris looks back at the direction her life took when she entered the 1940s New York theater scene.

5. Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact, by Mike Maden. (Putnam) Jack Ryan Jr.’s latest adventures take him on a mission to stop an international criminal conspiracy and deal with tragic news.

6. The Oracle, by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell. (Putnam) Treasure-hunting couple Sam and Remi Fargo embark on a new adventure to find a sacred ancient scroll and lift its curse.

7. Recursion, by Blake Crouch. (Crown) A dark force alters people’s memories so drastically that reality itself starts to shift.

8. Redemption, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) The fifth book in the “Memory Man” series. The first man Amos Decker put behind bars asks to have his name cleared.

9. The Summer Guests, by Mary Alice Monroe. (Gallery) A hurricane threatening the coasts of Florida and South Carolina leads to a group of strangers sheltering together in a home.

10. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, by Ocean Vuong. (Penguin Press) Little Dog writes a letter to a mother who cannot read, revealing a family history.

NONFICTION

1. Unfreedom of the Press, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator and radio host makes his case that the press is aligned with political ideology. (b)

2. Songs of America, by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw. (Random House) Pulitzer Prize winner Meacham and Grammy Award winner McGraw explore how America was shaped by music.

3. The Pioneers, by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian tells the story of the settling of the Northwest Territory through five main characters.

4. Howard Stern Comes Again, by Howard Stern. (Simon & Schuster) The radio interviewer delves into some of his favorite on-air conversations from the past four decades of his career.

5. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

6. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

7. Sea Stories, by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central) A memoir by the retired four-star Navy admiral, including the capture of Saddam Hussein and the raid to kill Osama bin Laden.

8. Siege, by Michael Wolff. (Holt) The author of “Fire and Fury” weaves a story of the second year of the Trump White House.

9. The British Are Coming, by Rick Atkinson. (Holt) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and journalist begins his “Revolution Trilogy” with events from 1775 to 1777.

10. The Enemy of the People, by Jim Acosta. (Harper) CNN’s chief White House correspondent details his experience covering Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and administration.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. How to Skimm Your Life, by The Skimm. (Ballantine) (b)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

3. Make Your Bed, by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central)

4. Stay Sexy and Don’t Get Murdered, by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. (Forge)

5. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending June 15. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.