FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. The 18th Abduction, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. (Little, Brown) The 18th book in the Women’s Murder Club series. Lindsay Boxer investigates the disappearance of three female teachers.

3. The Night Window, by Dean Koontz. (Bantam) The fifth book in the Jane Hawk series. The former FBI agent pursues a slew of bad guys, including a Vegas mob boss.

4. Redemption, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) The fifth book in the Memory Man series. The first man Amos Decker put behind bars asks to have his name cleared.

5. Blessing in Disguise, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) Isabelle McAvoy faces challenges as she raises three daughters from three separate fathers on her own.

6. The Guest Book, by Sarah Blake. (Flatiron) Evie Milton uncovers a story going back a few generations that may shatter a family myth.

7. Sunset Beach, by Mary Kay Andrews. (St. Martin’s) Drue Campbell inherits a rundown beach bungalow and takes a job at her estranged father’s personal injury attorney office.

8. Neon Prey, by John Sandford. (Putnam) The 29th book in the Prey series. Lucas Davenport goes after a serial killer.

9. Fire and Blood, by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam) The first volume of the two-part history of the Targaryens in Westeros.

10. Normal People, by Sally Rooney. (Hogarth) The connection between a high school star athlete and a loner ebbs and flows when they go to Trinity College in Dublin.

NONFICTION

1. Howard Stern Comes Again, by Howard Stern. (Simon & Schuster) The radio interviewer delves into some of his favorite on-air conversations from the past four decades of his career.

2. The Pioneers, by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian tells the story of the settling of the Northwest Territory through five main characters.

3. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes her journey from the South Side of Chicago to the White House, and how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

4. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for a university.

5. The British Are Coming, by Rick Atkinson. (Holt) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and journalist begins his Revolution Trilogy with events from 1775 to 1777.

6. The Moment of Lift, by Melinda Gates. (Flatiron) The philanthropist shares stories of empowering women to improve society.

7. The Second Mountain, by David Brooks. (Random House) A New York Times op-ed columnist espouses having an outward focus to attain a meaningful life.

8. Sacred Duty, by Tom Cotton. (Morrow) The veteran and Republican senator from Arkansas describes the services enacted by the Army unit known as the Old Guard.

9. Furious Hours, by Casey Cep. (Knopf) Harper Lee’s work on the true-crime story about a rural preacher accused of murdering five of his family members in the 1970s.

10. Life Will Be the Death of Me, by Chelsea Handler. (Spiegel & Grau) The comedian chronicles going into therapy and becoming an advocate for change.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Everything Is ------, by Mark Manson. (Harper)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

3. Make Your Bed, by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central)

4. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

5. Girl, Stop Apologizing, by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending May 18. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.