FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. The 18th Abduction, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. (Little, Brown) The 18th book in the “Women’s Murder Club” series. Lindsay Boxer investigates the disappearance of three female teachers.

3. Blessing in Disguise, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) Isabelle McAvoy faces challenges as she raises three daughters from three separate fathers on her own.

4. Redemption, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) The fifth book in the “Memory Man” series. The first man Amos Decker put behind bars asks to have his name cleared.

5. Sunset Beach, by Mary Kay Andrews. (St. Martin’s) Drue Campbell inherits a rundown beach bungalow and takes a job at her estranged father’s personal injury law office.

6. Storm Cursed, by Patricia Briggs. (Ace) The 11th book in the “Mercy Thompson” series. Dangers swell as Death approaches.

7. The Road Home, by Richard Paul Evans. (Simon & Schuster) The third book in the “Broken Road” series. Charles James continues his journey on Route 66 to his ultimate ­destination.

8. The Big Kahuna, by Janet Evanovich and Peter Evanovich. (Putnam) The sixth book in the “Fox and O’Hare” series. An FBI agent teams up with a con man to search for a Silicon Valley billionaire. (x)

9. Neon Prey, by John Sandford. (Putnam) The 29th book in the “Prey” series. Lucas Davenport goes after a serial killer.

10. The Guest Book, by Sarah Blake. (Flatiron) Evie Milton uncovers a story going back a couple of generations that may shatter a family myth.

NONFICTION

1. The Pioneers, by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian tells the story of the settling of the Northwest Territory through five main characters.

2. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

3. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

4. The Moment of Lift, by Melinda Gates. (Flatiron) The philanthropist shares stories of empowering women to improve society.

5. The Second Mountain, by David Brooks. (Random House) A New York Times op-ed columnist espouses having an outward focus to attain a meaningful life.

6. Furious Hours, by Casey Cep. (Knopf) Harper Lee’s work on the true-crime story about a rural preacher accused of murdering five of his family members in the 1970s.

7. No Walls and the Recurring Dream, by Ani DiFranco. (Viking) A memoir by the Grammy Award-winning folk and alternative rock musician.

8. Lake of the Ozarks, by Bill Geist. (Grand Central) Coming-of-age anecdotes set in a 1960s Midwestern summer vacation ­destination.

9. Every Tool’s a Hammer, by Adam Savage. (Atria) The star of “MythBusters” shares his tools for creativity.

10. Where the Light Enters, by Jill Biden. (Flatiron) The former second lady’s challenges in being a mother, an educator and a political spouse.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Stop Apologizing, by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)

2. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

4. Daring Greatly, by Brené Brown. (Avery) (b)

5. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending May 11. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.