FICTION

1. Redemption, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) The fifth book in the “Memory Man” series. The first man Amos Decker put behind bars asks to have his name cleared.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

3. Normal People, by Sally Rooney. (Hogarth) The connection between a high school star athlete and a loner ebbs and flows when they go to Trinity College in Dublin.

4. Lost Roses, by Martha Hall Kelly. (Ballantine) In 1914, New York socialite Eliza Ferriday works to help White Russian families escape from the revolution.

5. Star Wars: Master & Apprentice, by Claudia Gray. (Del Rey) The bond between Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi is tested when they go on a mission to the royal court of Pijal.

6. Someone Knows, by Lisa Scottoline. (Putnam) A dark secret emerges when Allie Garvey returns home to attend a childhood friend’s funeral.

7. Run Away, by Harlan Coben. (Grand Central) A family is torn apart when the daughter becomes addicted to drugs and goes missing.

8. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

9. Celtic Empire, by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler. (Putnam) The 25th book in the “Dirk Pitt” series.

10. The Cornwalls Are Gone, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. (Little, Brown) An Army intelligence officer must commit a crime or lose her kidnapped husband and daughter.

NONFICTION

1. The Second Mountain, by David Brooks. (Random House) A New York Times op-ed columnist espouses having an outward focus to attain a meaningful life.

2. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

3. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

4. Life Will Be the Death of Me, by Chelsea Handler. (Spiegel & Grau) The comedian chronicles going into therapy and becoming an advocate for change.

5. Shortest Way Home, by Pete Buttigieg. (Liveright) A memoir by the mayor of South Bend, Ind., and the first openly gay Democratic candidate to run for president of the United States.

6. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, by Lori Gottlieb. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) A psychotherapist gains unexpected insights when she becomes another therapist’s patient.

7. The Matriarch, by Susan Page. (Twelve) A biography of former First Lady Barbara Bush, based on interviews and her private diaries.

8. Save Me the Plums, by Ruth Reichl. (Random House) A memoir by the former restaurant critic of the New York Times and editor-in-chief of Gourmet.

9. Lessons From Lucy, by Dave Barry. (Simon & Schuster) The humorist tries to emulate his dog’s grace in contending with old age.

10. The Right Side of History, by Ben Shapiro. (Broadside) The conservative political commentator reflects upon what he considers most impactful to Western civilization. (b)

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Stop Apologizing, by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)

2. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

3. Next Level Basic, by Stassi Schroeder. (Gallery) (b)

4. Crushing, by T.D. Jakes. (FaithWords) (b)

5. The Path Made Clear, by Oprah Winfrey. (Flatiron)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending April 20. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.