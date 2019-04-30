FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Someone Knows, by Lisa Scottoline. (Putnam) A dark secret emerges when Allie Garvey returns home to attend a childhood friend’s funeral.

3. Lost Roses, by Martha Hall Kelly. (Ballantine) In 1914, New York socialite Eliza Ferriday works to help White Russian families escape from the revolution.

4. The Cornwalls Are Gone, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. (Little, Brown) An Army intelligence officer must commit a crime or lose her kidnapped husband and daughter.

5. Two Weeks, by Karen Kingsbury. (Howard) A pregnant 18-year-old has limited time to change her mind about giving her baby up for adoption.

6. Run Away, by Harlan Coben. (Grand Central) A family is torn apart when the daughter becomes addicted to drugs and goes missing.

7. The Tale Teller, by Anne Hillerman. (Harper) Investigations by Leaphorn, Chee and Manuelito overlap in the desert Southwest.

8. Celtic Empire, by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler. (Putnam) The 25th book in the “Dirk Pitt” series.

9. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

10. Metropolis, by Philip Kerr. (Putnam) Bernie Gunther joins the Murder Commission in Berlin in 1928. The final Bernie Gunther novel completed before the author’s death.

NONFICTION

1. Life Will Be the Death of Me, by Chelsea Handler. (Spiegel & Grau) The comedian chronicles going into therapy and becoming an advocate for change.

2. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

3. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

4. The Matriarch, by Susan Page. (Twelve) A biography of former First Lady Barbara Bush, based on interviews and her private diaries.

5. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, by Lori Gottlieb. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) A psychotherapist gains unexpected insights when she becomes another therapist’s patient.

6. Working, by Robert A. Caro. (Knopf) The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer shares insights into his craft.

7. The Right Side of History, by Ben Shapiro. (Broadside) The conservative political commentator reflects upon what he considers most impactful to Western civilization. (b)

8. Commander in Cheat, by Rick Reilly. (Hachette) A sportswriter handicaps the current president’s character, based on how he plays golf.

9. Charged, by Emily Bazelon. (Random House) Issues created by mass incarceration and our criminal justice system are explored through the cases of two young people.

10. Save Me the Plums, by Ruth Reichl. (Random House) A memoir by the former restaurant critic of the New York Times and editor-in-chief of Gourmet.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Path Made Clear, by Oprah Winfrey. (Flatiron)

2. Girl, Stop Apologizing, by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)

3. Wolfpack, by Abby Wambach. (Celadon)

4. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)