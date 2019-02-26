FICTION

1. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

3. Connections in Death, by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin’s) Eve Dallas scours tattoo parlors and strip joints for clues to the cause of Lyle Pickering’s mysterious death.

4. Black Leopard, Red Wolf, by Marlon James. (Riverhead) A loner named Tracker teams up with a group of unusual characters in search of a mysterious boy.

5. Devotions, by Mary Oliver. (Penguin Press) A collection of more than 200 poems spanning 50 years of the author’s career.

6. An Anonymous Girl, by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen. (St. Martin’s) Jessica Farris’ life unravels when she signs up for Dr. Shields’ psychology study.

7. The Wedding Guest, by Jonathan Kellerman. (Ballantine) Milo Sturgis and Alex Delaware investigate the death of a stranger at a wedding reception.

8. The Reckoning, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) A decorated World War II veteran shoots and kills a pastor inside a Mississippi church.

9. Fire and Blood, by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam) Set 300 years before the events of “A Game of Thrones,” this is the first volume of the two-part history of the Targaryens in Westeros.

10. Liar Liar, by James Patterson and Candice Fox. (Little, Brown) Detective Harriet Blue has become a dangerous fugitive from the law as she pursues murderer Regan Banks.

NONFICTION

1. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes her journey from the South Side of Chicago to the White House, and how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

2. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

3. Women Rowing North, by Mary Pipher. (Bloomsbury) Reflections on the ageism, misogyny and loss that women might encounter as they grow older.

4. From the Ground Up, by Howard Schultz with Joanne Gordon. (Random House) The former chief executive of Starbucks recounts his journey to success and shares the inspirational stories of others. (b)

5. Figuring, by Maria Popova. (Pantheon) The achievements and private relationships of several interconnecting historical figures.

6. The First Conspiracy, by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch. (Flatiron) The story of a secret plot to kill George Washington in 1776.

7. Bad Blood, by John Carreyrou. (Knopf) The rise and fall of Theranos, the biotech startup that failed to deliver on its promise to make blood testing more efficient.

8. The Unwinding of the Miracle, by Julie Yip-Williams. (Random House) After receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis, a lawyer and mother of two chronicles her life.

9. The Library Book, by Susan Orlean. (Simon & Schuster) The story of the 1986 fire at the Los Angeles Public Library provides a backdrop to the evolution and purpose of libraries.

10. Let Me Finish, by Chris Christie with Ellis Henican. (Hachette) The former governor of New Jersey describes his relationship with President Donald Trump and the tensions among others close to the president.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, by Marie Kondo. (Ten Speed)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

4. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

5. Digital Minimalism, by Cal Newport. (Portfolio/Penguin)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Feb. 9. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.