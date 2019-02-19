FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. An Anonymous Girl, by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen. (St. Martin’s) Jessica Farris’ life unravels when she signs up for Dr. Shields’ psychology study.

3. The Reckoning, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) A decorated World War II veteran shoots and kills a pastor.

4. Liar Liar, by James Patterson and Candice Fox. (Little, Brown) Detective Harriet Blue has become a dangerous fugitive from the law as she pursues murderer Regan Banks.

5. Crucible, by James Rollins. (Morrow) Monk Kokkalis and Cmdr. Gray Pierce use arcane clues in hopes of preventing an apocalypse.

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama. (Penguin Random House) ORG XMIT: 1246519

6. Fire and Blood, by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam) The first volume of the two-part history of the Targaryens in Westeros.

7. Circe, by Madeline Miller. (Little, Brown) Zeus banishes Helios’ daughter to an island, where she must choose between living with gods or mortals.

8. Turning Point, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) Four U.S. trauma doctors face difficult choices when they join a mass-casualty training program in Paris.

9. The Only Woman in the Room, by Marie Benedict. (Sourcebooks Landmark) Hedy Lamarr flees to Hollywood, where she becomes a screen star and develops technology that might combat the Nazis.

10. Devotions, by Mary Oliver. (Penguin Press) A collection of more than 200 poems spanning 50 years of the author’s career.

NONFICTION

1. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

2. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

3. From the Ground Up, by Howard Schultz with Joanne Gordon. (Random House) The former chief executive of Starbucks recounts his journey to success and shares the inspirational stories of others. (b)

4. Team of Vipers, by Cliff Sims. (Thomas Dunne/St. Martin’s) The former special assistant to President Donald Trump recalls what he considers his successes and failures in the White House.

5. Let Me Finish, by Chris Christie with Ellis Henican. (Hachette) The former governor of New Jersey describes his relationship with President Donald Trump and the tensions among others close to the president.

6. The First Conspiracy, by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch. (Flatiron) The story of a secret plot to kill George Washington in 1776.

7. Women Rowing North, by Mary Pipher. (Bloomsbury) Reflections on the ageism, misogyny and loss that women might encounter as they grow older.

8. The Truths We Hold, by Kamala Harris. (Penguin Press) A memoir by a daughter of immigrants who was raised in Oakland, Calif., and became the second black woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate.

9. Bad Blood, by John Carreyrou. (Knopf) The rise and fall of the biotech startup Theranos.

10. The Library Book, by Susan Orlean. (Simon & Schuster) The story of the 1986 fire at the Los Angeles Public Library provides a backdrop to the evolution and purpose of libraries.

"Girl, Wash Your Face," by Rachel Hollis

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, by Marie Kondo. (Ten Speed)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

4. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

5. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, by Lysa TerKeurst. (Thomas Nelson)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Feb. 2. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.