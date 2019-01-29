FICTION

1. An Anonymous Girl, by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen. (St. Martin’s) Jessica Farris’ life unravels when she signs up for Dr. Shields’ psychology study.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

3. Turning Point, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) Four U.S. trauma doctors face difficult choices when they join a mass-casualty training program in Paris.

4. The New Iberia Blues, by James Lee Burke. (Simon & Schuster) Detective Dave Robicheaux and his new partner Bailey Ribbons investigate the death of a young woman by crucifixion.

5. The Reckoning, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) A decorated World War II veteran shoots and kills a pastor.

6. Fire and Blood, by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam) The first volume of the two-part history of the Targaryens in Westeros.

7. Verses for the Dead, by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child. (Grand Central) Agents Pendergast and Coldmoon track a killer who removes hearts and leaves handwritten letters.

8. Every Breath, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) Difficult choices surface when Hope Anderson and Tru Walls meet in a North Carolina seaside town.

9. Circe, by Madeline Miller. (Little, Brown) Zeus banishes Helios’ daughter to an island, where she must choose between living with gods or mortals.

10. The Winter of the Witch, by Katherine Arden. (Del Rey) The final book of the Winternight trilogy. The fate of two worlds depends on a girl who seeks to forge her own path.

NONFICTION

1. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

2. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

3. The First Conspiracy, by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch. (Flatiron) The story of a secret plot to kill George Washington in 1776.

4. The Truths We Hold, by Kamala Harris. (Penguin Press) A memoir by a daughter of immigrants who was raised in Oakland, Calif., and became the second black woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate.

5. The Point of It All, by Charles Krauthammer, edited by Daniel Krauthammer. (Crown Forum) A collection of essays, speeches and unpublished writings by the late conservative columnist.

6. The Library Book, by Susan Orlean. (Simon & Schuster) The story of the 1986 fire at the Los Angeles Public Library provides a backdrop to the evolution and purpose of libraries.

7. Brief Answers to the Big Questions, by Stephen Hawking. (Bantam) A collection of essays from the late scientist’s personal archive that address 10 imponderables.

8. The Sopranos Sessions, by Matt Zoller Seitz and Alan Sepinwall. (Abrams) Essays and interviews by former TV critics from New Jersey’s Star-Ledger to mark the 20th anniversary of the show’s debut.

9. Killing the SS, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. (Holt) A look at the postwar manhunt for members of Hitler’s inner circle.

10. Factfulness, by Hans Rosling with Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Ronnlund. (Flatiron) A look at our biases and how the world is in a better state than we might think.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, by Marie Kondo. (Ten Speed)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

4. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, by Lysa TerKeurst. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

5. The Clean Plate, by Gwyneth Paltrow. (Goop Press/Grand Central Life & Style)

