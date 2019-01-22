FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Verses for the Dead, by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child. (Grand Central) Agents Pendergast and Coldmoon track a killer who removes hearts and leaves handwritten letters.

3. The Reckoning, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) A decorated World War II veteran shoots and kills a pastor inside a Mississippi church.

4. Fire and Blood, by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam) Set 300 years before the events of “A Game of Thrones,” this is the first volume of the two-part history of the Targaryens in Westeros.

5. Every Breath, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) Difficult choices surface when Hope Anderson and Tru Walls meet in a North Carolina seaside town.

6. Circe, by Madeline Miller. (Little, Brown) Zeus banishes Helios’ daughter to an island, where she must choose between living with gods or mortals.

7. Nine Perfect Strangers, by Liane Moriarty. (Flatiron) A romance writer becomes fascinated by the owner and director of a health resort.

8. Target: Alex Cross, by James Patterson. (Little, Brown) Alex Cross returns for the 26th book in the series bearing his name.

9. A Delicate Touch, by Stuart Woods. (Putnam) The 48th book in the Stone Barrington series.

10. Dark Sacred Night, by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown) Detective Renée Ballard teams up with retired detective Harry Bosch, who is working on a cold case.

NONFICTION

1. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes her journey from the South Side of Chicago to the White House, and how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

2. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

3. The Point of It All, by Charles Krauthammer, edited by Daniel Krauthammer. (Crown Forum) A collection of essays, speeches and unpublished writings by the late conservative columnist.

4. The Library Book, by Susan Orlean. (Simon & Schuster) The story of the 1986 fire at the Los Angeles Public Library provides a backdrop to the evolution and purpose of libraries.

5. Brief Answers to the Big Questions, by Stephen Hawking. (Bantam) A collection of essays from the late scientist’s personal archive that address 10 imponderables.

6. Killing the SS, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. (Holt) A look at the postwar manhunt for members of Hitler’s inner circle.

7. Bad Blood, by John Carreyrou. (Knopf) The rise and fall of Theranos, the biotech startup that failed to deliver on its promise to make blood testing more efficient.

8. Leadership, by Doris Kearns Goodwin. (Simon & Schuster) The challenges that shaped the leadership abilities of four presidents: Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.

9. The Fifth Risk, by Michael Lewis. (Norton) The author of “The Big Short” examines how the Trump administration staffs its federal agencies.

10. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Norton) A straightforward introduction to the universe.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, by Marie Kondo. (Ten Speed)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----------, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

4. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

5. Can’t Hurt Me, by David Goggins. (Lioncrest) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Jan. 5. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.