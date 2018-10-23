FICTION

1. A Spark of Light, by Jodi Picoult. (Ballantine) The lives of patients, doctors and activists intersect when a gunman holds them hostage in a woman's health center in Mississippi.

2. Vince Flynn: Red War, by Kyle Mills. (Emily Bestler/Atria) When the Russian prime minister plots to invade the Baltics, only Mitch Rapp can stop him.

3. An Absolutely Remarkable Thing, by Hank Green. (Dutton) After posting a video that goes viral, April May must deal with the pressures of becoming an internet sensation.

4. Alaskan Holiday, by Debbie Macomber. (Ballantine) A Seattleite cook stuck in remote Ponder, Alaska, grapples with her feelings for the local swordsmith.

5. Blood Communion, by Anne Rice. (Knopf) The latest in the Vampire Chronicles series details Prince Lestat's reign over the vampire world. (x)

6. Juror #3, by James Patterson and Nancy Allen. (Little, Brown) Ruby Bozarth defends a college football star charged in a felony case complicated by a second murder.

7. Lethal White, by Robert Galbraith. (Mulholland/Little, Brown) The fourth book in the Cormoran Strike series. Detectives Strike and Ellacott investigate a crime a young man may have witnessed as a child; by J.K. Rowling, writing pseudonymously.

8. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

9. Uncompromising Honor, by David Weber. (Baen) The 19th book in the Honor Harrington series. The Star Kingdom's Grand Fleet commander takes on the Solarian League's corrupt leaders and its navy.

10. War of the Wolf, by Bernard Cornwell. (Harper) The Saxon Tales series continues as Uhtred of Bebbanburg fights a new foe who controls an army of wolf-warriors and wants to rule Northumbria.

NONFICTION

1. Ship of Fools, by Tucker Carlson. (Free Press) Fox News anchor argues that America's ruling class is out of touch with everyday citizens.

2. Fear, by Bob Woodward. (Simon & Schuster) Based on hours of interviews with sources, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist describes debates and decisionmaking within the Trump White House.

3. The Fifth Risk, by Michael Lewis. (Norton) The author of "The Big Short" examines how the Trump administration staffs its federal agencies.

4. In Pieces, by Sally Field. (Grand Central) A memoir by the two-time Academy Award and three-time Emmy Award winner.

5. Good and Mad, by Rebecca Traister. (Simon & Schuster) The history and cultural significance of women's anger.

6. Leadership, by Doris Kearns Goodwin. (Simon & Schuster) The challenges that shaped the leadership abilities of four presidents: Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.

7. Thirst, by Scott Harrison. (Currency) A memoir by the founder of the nonprofit Charity: Water. (b)

8. To Shake the Sleeping Self, by Jedidiah Jenkins. (Convergent) The son of conservative Christians cycles from Oregon to Patagonia, reconciling his sexuality with his upbringing.

9. Lessons, by Gisele Bündchen. (Avery) A memoir by the international supermodel detailing her childhood in southern Brazil and her career as a fashion icon.

10. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. Whiskey in a Teacup, by Reese Witherspoon. (Touchstone)

3. Cravings: Hungry for More, by Chrissy Teigen and Adeena Sussman. (Clarkson Potter)

4. The Happy Cookbook, by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy. (Morrow)

5. Mastering the Market Cycle, by Howard Marks. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Oct. 6. An (x) indicates that a book's sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.