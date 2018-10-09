FICTION

1. Lethal White, by Robert Galbraith. (Mulholland/Little, Brown) The fourth book in the Cormoran Strike series. Detectives Strike and Ellacott investigate a crime a young man may have witnessed as a child; by JK Rowling, writing pseudonymously.

2. Juror #3, by James Patterson and Nancy Allen. (Little, Brown) Ruby Bozarth defends a college football star charged in a felony case complicated by a second murder.

3. Time’s Convert, by Deborah Harkness. (Viking) During his lover’s journey to immortality, a vampire’s past returns to haunt them both.

4. Sea Prayer, by Khaled Hosseini. Illustrated by Dan Williams. (Riverhead) A father reflects on the life he and his son left behind in Syria, and the dangers of the journey before them.

5. Shadow Tyrants, by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison. (Putnam) Juan Cabrillo and his crew fight two destructive adversaries.

6. Leverage in Death, by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin’s) Lt. Eve Dallas investigates a mysterious act of terror.

7. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

8. In His Father’s Footsteps, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) The son of two Holocaust survivors struggles to become his own person after his marriage falls apart.

9. The President Is Missing, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown and Knopf) President Jonathan Duncan takes on adversaries at home and abroad.

10. Texas Ranger, by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle. (Little, Brown) Rory Yates’ job and reputation are at risk when he is accused of killing his ex-wife.

NONFICTION

1. Fear, by Bob Woodward. (Simon & Schuster) Based on interviews with sources, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist describes debates and decision-making within the Trump White House.

2. In Pieces, by Sally Field. (Grand Central) A memoir by the two-time Academy Award and three-time Emmy Award winner.

3. Leadership, by Doris Kearns Goodwin. (Simon & Schuster) The challenges that shaped the leadership abilities of four presidents: Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.

4. These Truths, by Jill Lepore. (Norton) An investigation of truth in America traced through its intertwining histories of politics, law, technology and journalism.

5. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

6. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, by Yuval Noah Harari. (Spiegel & Grau) Technological, political and social issues in the modern era, and the choices individuals might consider in facing them.

7. The Deep State, by Jason Chaffetz. (Broadside) Former Republican congressman alleges that parts of the federal bureaucracy try to undermine President Donald Trump. (b)

8. The Russia Hoax, by Gregg Jarrett. (Broadside) Fox News analyst makes his case against the FBI investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

9. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Norton) A straightforward, easy-to-understand introduction to the universe.

10. Accessory to War, by Neil deGrasse Tyson and Avis Lang. (Norton) Observations of the two-way relationship between science and military power.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Whiskey in a Teacup, by Reese Witherspoon. (Touchstone)

2. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (x)(b)

3. Cravings: Hungry for More, by Chrissy Teigen and Adeena Sussman. (Clarkson Potter)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

5. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

