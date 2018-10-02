FICTION

1. Juror #3, by James Patterson and Nancy Allen. (Little, Brown) Ruby Bozarth defends a college football star charged in a felony case complicated by a second murder.

2. Shadow Tyrants, by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison. (Putnam) Juan Cabrillo and his crew fight two destructive adversaries.

3. Leverage in Death, by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin’s) Lt. Eve Dallas investigates a mysterious act of terror.

4. In His Father’s Footsteps, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) The son of two Holocaust survivors struggles to become his own person after his marriage falls apart.

5. The Forbidden Door, by Dean Koontz. (Bantam) Jane Hawk, a former FBI agent, must stop a secret group using mind-control technology.

6. Texas Ranger, by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle. (Little, Brown) Rory Yates’ job and reputation are at risk when he is accused of killing his ex-wife.

7. The President Is Missing, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown and Knopf) President Jonathan Duncan takes on adversaries at home and abroad.

8. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

9. The Fall of Gondolin, by J.R.R. Tolkien. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) Thousands of years before the events of “The Lord of the Rings,” a hero named Tuor visits a secret city. Edited by Christopher Tolkien.

10. The Outsider, by Stephen King. (Scribner) A detective investigates a seemingly wholesome member of the community after an 11-year-old boy’s body is found.

NONFICTION

1. Fear, by Bob Woodward. (Simon & Schuster) Based on hours of interviews with sources, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist describes debates and decisionmaking within the Trump White House.

2. The Restless Wave, by John McCain and Mark Salter. (Simon & Schuster) A memoir by the late Republican senator from Arizona.

3. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, by Yuval Noah Harari. (Spiegel & Grau) Technological, political and social issues in the modern era, and the choices individuals might consider in facing them.

4. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for a university.

5. Unhinged, by Omarosa Manigault Newman. (Gallery) The reality TV star and former White House staffer describes her time and relationship with Donald Trump.

6. The Russia Hoax, by Gregg Jarrett. (Broadside) Fox News analyst makes his case against the FBI investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

7. Accessory to War, by Neil deGrasse Tyson and Avis Lang. (Norton) Observations of the two-way relationship between science and military power.

8. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Norton) A straightforward, easy-to-understand introduction to the universe.

9. Every Day Is Extra, by John Kerry. (Simon & Schuster) A memoir by the former Massachusetts senator, secretary of state and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee. (x)

10. The Coddling of the American Mind, by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. (Penguin Press) An investigation of cultural trends that the authors argue are failing the next generation.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

3. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

4. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

5. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Sept. 15. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.