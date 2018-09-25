FICTION

1. Leverage in Death, by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin’s) Lt. Eve Dallas investigates a mysterious act of terror.

2. In His Father’s Footsteps, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) The son of two Holocaust survivors struggles to become his own person after his marriage falls apart.

3. The President Is Missing, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown and Knopf) President Jonathan Duncan takes on adversaries at home and abroad.

4. Texas Ranger, by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle. (Little, Brown) Rory Yates’ job and reputation are at risk when he is accused of killing his ex-wife.

5. Depth of Winter, by Craig Johnson. (Viking) Sheriff Walt Longmire takes on the head of a drug cartel in a remote area of the northern Mexican desert.

6. The Fall of Gondolin, by J.R.R. Tolkien. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) Thousands of years before the events of “The Lord of the Rings,” a hero named Tuor visits a secret city. Edited by Christopher Tolkien.

7. The Outsider, by Stephen King. (Scribner) A detective investigates a seemingly wholesome member of the community after an 11-year-old boy’s body is found.

8. Dark Sentinel, by Christine Feehan. (Berkley) The 32nd book in the Carpathian series. Andor Katona tries to convince Lorraine Peters of their immortal bond.

9. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

10. Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate. (Ballantine) A South Carolina lawyer learns about the questionable practices of a Tennessee orphanage.

NONFICTION

1. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, by Yuval Noah Harari. (Spiegel & Grau) Technological, political and social issues in the modern era, and the choices individuals might consider in facing them.

2. The Restless Wave, by John McCain and Mark Salter. (Simon & Schuster) A memoir by the late Republican senator from Arizona.

3. The Russia Hoax, by Gregg Jarrett. (Broadside) Fox News analyst makes his case against the FBI investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

4. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for a university.

5. Every Day Is Extra, by John Kerry. (Simon & Schuster) A memoir by the former Massachusetts senator, secretary of state and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee.

6. Small Fry, by Lisa Brennan-Jobs. (Grove) A memoir about the author’s difficult relationship with her father, Steve Jobs.

7. Unhinged, by Omarosa Manigault Newman. (Gallery) Reality TV star and former White House staffer describes her time and relationship with Donald Trump.

8. The Coddling of the American Mind, by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. (Penguin Press) An investigation of cultural trends that the authors argue are failing the next generation. (x)

9. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Norton) A straightforward, easy-to-understand introduction to the universe.

10. Liars, Leakers and Liberals, by Jeanine Pirro. (Center Street) Legal analyst and Fox News host argues in favor of President Donald Trump. (b)

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

3. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

4. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

5. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Sept. 8. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.