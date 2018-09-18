FICTION

1. The Fall of Gondolin, by J.R.R. Tolkien. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) Thousands of years before the events of “The Lord of the Rings,” a hero named Tuor visits a secret city. Edited by Christopher Tolkien.

2. Texas Ranger, by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle. (Little, Brown) Rory Yates’ job and reputation are at risk when he is accused of killing his ex-wife.

3. The President Is Missing, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown and Knopf) President Jonathan Duncan takes on adversaries at home and abroad.

4. The Outsider, by Stephen King. (Scribner) A detective investigates a seemingly wholesome member of the community when an 11-year-old boy’s body is found.

5. Tailspin, by Sandra Brown. (Grand Central) A pilot navigates treacherous situations when he attempts to deliver a mysterious black box to a doctor in Georgia.

6. Pieces of Her, by Karin Slaughter. (Morrow) When a violent incident reveals her mother’s secret past, Andrea Oliver searches for clues to save her.

7. Circe, by Madeline Miller. (Little, Brown) Zeus banishes Helios’ daughter to an island, where she must choose between living with gods or mortals.

8. Stygian, by Sherrilyn Kenyon. (Tor) The 29th book in the Dark-Hunter series. A trained slayer forms alliances with enemies.

9. Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate. (Ballantine) A South Carolina lawyer learns about the questionable practices of a Tennessee orphanage.

10. There, There, by Tommy Orange. (Knopf) A multigenerational story exploring the plight of the urban Native American.

NONFICTION

1. The Restless Wave, by John McCain and Mark Salter. (Simon & Schuster) A memoir by the late Republican senator from Arizona.

2. The Russia Hoax, by Gregg Jarrett. (Broadside) Fox News analyst makes his case against the FBI investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

3. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for a university.

4. Aware, by Daniel J. Siegel. (TarcherPerigee) A look at the science that supports the effectiveness of meditation.

5. Unhinged, by Omarosa Manigault Newman. (Gallery) Reality TV star and former White House staffer describes her time and relationship with Donald Trump.

6. Liars, Leakers and Liberals, by Jeanine Pirro. (Center Street) Legal analyst and Fox News host argues in favor of President Donald Trump. (b)

7. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Norton) A straightforward, easy-to-understand introduction to the universe.

8. Winners Take All, by Anand Giridharadas. (Knopf) Former New York Times columnist examines the new gilded age and the failures of modern philanthropy.

9. House of Trump, House of Putin, by Craig Unger. (Dutton) An investigation into the relationship between the current heads of Russia and the United States, and their potential ties to the Russian Mafia.

10. Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (Spiegel & Grau) A meditation on race in America.

advice, how-to, miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

3.You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

4. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

5. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Sept. 1. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.