1. Texas Ranger, by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle. (Little, Brown) Rory Yates' job and reputation are at risk when he is accused of killing his ex-wife.

2. The President Is Missing, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown and Knopf) President Jonathan Duncan takes on adversaries at home and abroad.

3. Pieces of Her, by Karin Slaughter. (Morrow) When a violent incident reveals her mother's secret past, Andrea Oliver searches for clues to save her.

4. Tailspin, by Sandra Brown. (Grand Central) A pilot navigates treacherous situations when he attempts to deliver a mysterious black box to a doctor in Georgia.

5. The Outsider, by Stephen King. (Scribner) A detective investigates a seemingly wholesome member of the community when an 11-year-old boy's body is found.

6. Desolation Mountain, by William Kent Krueger. (Atria) An independent investigation into a deadly plane crash in a remote part of a Native American reservation faces a menace.

7. Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate. (Ballantine) A South Carolina lawyer learns about the questionable practices of a Tennessee orphanage.

8. The Other Woman, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) Gabriel Allon, the art restorer and assassin, fights the Russians to decide the fate of postwar global order.

9. Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng. (Penguin Press) An artist upends a quiet town outside Cleveland.

10. A Gentleman in Moscow, by Amor Towles. (Viking) A Russian count undergoes 30 years of house arrest.

NONFICTION

1. Unhinged, by Omarosa Manigault Newman. (Gallery) The reality TV star and former White House staffer describes her time and relationship with Donald Trump.

2. The Russia Hoax, by Gregg Jarrett. (Broadside) Fox News analyst makes his case against the FBI investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

3. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

4. House of Trump, House of Putin, by Craig Unger. (Dutton) An investigation into the relationship between the current heads of Russia and the United States, and their potential ties to the Russian Mafia.

5. Liars, Leakers and Liberals, by Jeanine Pirro. (Center Street) Legal analyst and Fox News host argues in favor of President Donald Trump. (b)

6. The Chapo Guide to Revolution, by Chapo Trap House. (Touchstone) The podcasters present a satirical guide to American politics and culture.

7. Factfulness, by Hans Rosling with Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Ronnlund. (Flatiron) A look at our biases and how the world is in a better state than we might think.

8. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Norton) A straightforward, easy-to-understand introduction to the universe.

9. Dopesick, by Beth Macy. (Little, Brown) An in-depth look at how opioid addiction affects Americans across geographic and class lines.

10. The Soul of America, by Jon Meacham. (Random House) The present political climate is contextualized through the lens of difficult moments in American history.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

3. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

4. The Plant Paradox, by Steven R. Gundry. (Harper Wave/HarperCollins)

5. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Aug. 25. An (x) indicates that a book's sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.