FICTION

1. Texas Ranger, by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle. (Little, Brown) Rory Yates’ job and reputation are at risk after he is accused of killing his ex-wife.

2. The President Is Missing, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown and Knopf) President Jonathan Duncan takes on adversaries at home and abroad.

3. Tailspin, by Sandra Brown. (Grand Central) A pilot navigates treacherous situations when he attempts to deliver a mysterious black box to a doctor in Georgia.

4. The Outsider, by Stephen King. (Scribner) A detective investigates a seemingly wholesome member of the community after an 11-year-old boy’s body is found.

5. Feared, by Lisa Scottoline. (St. Martin’s) Mary DiNunzio and Bennie Rosato must solve a murder and handle a reverse sex discrimination suit against their firm.

6. The Other Woman, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) Gabriel Allon, art restorer and assassin, fights the Russians to decide the fate of the postwar global order.

7. Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate. (Ballantine) A South Carolina lawyer learns about the questionable practices of a Tennessee orphanage.

8. Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng. (Penguin Press) An artist upends a quiet town outside Cleveland.

9. Cottage by the Sea, by Debbie Macomber. (Ballantine) Annie Marlow forms new relationships in the Pacific Northwest as she tries to recover from tragedy.

10. Paradox, by Catherine Coulter. (Gallery) In the 22nd book in the FBI Thriller series, agents Sherlock and Savich look for an escaped psychopath.

NONFICTION

1. Unhinged, by Omarosa Manigault Newman. (Gallery) The reality TV star and former White House staffer describes her time and relationship with Donald Trump.

2. The Russia Hoax, by Gregg Jarrett. (Broadside) Fox News analyst makes his case against the FBI investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

3. Liars, Leakers and Liberals, by Jeanine Pirro. (Center Street) The legal analyst and Fox News host argues in favor of President Donald Trump. (b)

4. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

5. House of Trump, House of Putin, by Craig Unger. (Dutton) An investigation into the relationship between the current heads of Russia and the United States, and their potential ties to the Russian Mafia.

6. Everything Trump Touches Dies, by Rick Wilson. (Free Press) Republican political campaign strategist gives his take on the current president and offers a way forward for conservatives.

7. Dopesick, by Beth Macy. (Little, Brown) An in-depth look at how opioid addiction affects Americans across geographic and class lines.

8. Death of a Nation, by Dinesh D’Souza. (All Points) A companion text to the conservative author and filmmaker’s documentary, which offers an alternative history of the Democratic Party. (b)

9. The Soul of America, by Jon Meacham. (Random House) The present political climate is contextualized through the lens of difficult moments in American history.

10. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Norton) A straightforward, easy-to-understand introduction to the universe. (x)

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

3. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

4. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

5. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Aug. 18. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.