FICTION

1. Tailspin, by Sandra Brown. (Grand Central) A pilot navigates treacherous situations when he attempts to deliver a mysterious black box to a doctor in Georgia.

2. The President Is Missing, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown and Knopf) President Jonathan Duncan takes on adversaries at home and abroad.

3. Serpentine, by Laurell K. Hamilton. (Berkley) Vampire hunter Anita Blake goes to a Florida island where members of a family turn into a mass of snakes.

4. The Outsider, by Stephen King. (Scribner) A detective investigates a seemingly wholesome member of the community when an 11-year-old boy's body is found.

5. The Other Woman, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) Gabriel Allon, the art restorer and assassin, fights the Russians to decide the fate of postwar global order.

6. An Unwanted Guest, by Shari Lapena. (Pamela Dorman) A Catskills lodge loses electricity during a blizzard and its guests start mysteriously dropping dead.

7. Clock Dance, by Anne Tyler. (Knopf) A window into Willa Drake's life over 50 years and how she adjusts to some of life's surprises.

8. Paradox, by Catherine Coulter. (Gallery) In the 22nd book in the FBI Thriller series, agents Sherlock and Savich look for an escaped psychopath.

9. The Money Shot, by Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall. (Putnam) A movie star is blackmailed and Teddy Fay, disguised as an actor and stuntman, investigates.

10. Cottage by the Sea, by Debbie Macomber. (Ballantine) Annie Marlow forms new relationships in the Pacific Northwest as she tries to recover from tragedy.

NONFICTION

1. The Russia Hoax, by Gregg Jarrett. (Broadside) Fox News analyst makes his case against the FBI investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

2. Liars, Leakers and Liberals, by Jeanine Pirro. (Center Street) Legal analyst and Fox News host argues in favor of President Donald Trump. (b)

3. Everything Trump Touches Dies, by Rick Wilson. (Free Press) Republican political campaign strategist gives his take on the current president and offers a way forward for conservatives.

4. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for a university.

5. Death of a Nation, by Dinesh D'Souza. (All Points) A companion text to the conservative author and filmmaker's documentary, which offers an alternative history of the Democratic Party. (b)

6. Dopesick, by Beth Macy. (Little, Brown) An in-depth look at how opioid addiction affects Americans across geographic and class lines.

7. Indianapolis, by Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic. (Simon & Schuster) A newly researched look into the sinking of the USS Indianapolis, the story of the survivors and the fight to exonerate its court-martialed skipper.

8. Calypso, by David Sedaris. (Little, Brown) A collection of comedic stories on mortality, middle age and a beach house dubbed the Sea Section.

9. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Norton) A straightforward, easy-to-understand introduction to the universe.

10. The Gutfeld Monologues, by Greg Gutfeld. (Threshold Editions) A collection of rants by the Fox News host. (b)

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

3. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

4. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

5. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Aug. 11. An (x) indicates that a book's sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.