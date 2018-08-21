FICTION

1. The President Is Missing, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown and Knopf) President Jonathan Duncan, a Gulf War veteran and widower, takes on adversaries at home and abroad.

2. Paradox, by Catherine Coulter. (Gallery) In the 22nd book in the FBI Thriller series, agents Sherlock and Savich look for an escaped psychopath.

3. The Outsider, by Stephen King. (Scribner) A detective investigates a seemingly wholesome member of the community when an 11-year-old boy’s body is found.

4. The Other Woman, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) Gabriel Allon, the art restorer and assassin, fights the Russians to decide the fate of postwar global order.

5. Cottage by the Sea, by Debbie Macomber. (Ballantine) Annie Marlow forms new relationships in the Pacific Northwest as she tries to recover from tragedy.

6. Thrawn: Alliances, by Timothy Zahn. (Del Rey) A Star Wars saga. Darth Vader and Grand Admiral Thrawn join forces to serve Emperor Palpatine.

7. Clock Dance, by Anne Tyler. (Knopf) A window into Willa Drake’s life over 50 years and how she adjusts to some of life’s surprises.

8. The Perfect Couple, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) A body is found in Nantucket Harbor hours before a picture-perfect wedding.

9. All We Ever Wanted, by Emily Giffin. (Ballantine) A scandal sends members of two Nashville families into chaos.

10. Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate. (Ballantine) A South Carolina lawyer learns about the questionable practices of a Tennessee orphanage.

NONFICTION

1. The Russia Hoax, by Gregg Jarrett. (Broadside) The Fox News analyst makes his case for why the FBI investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia is without legal merit.

2. Liars, Leakers and Liberals, by Jeanine Pirro. (Center Street) The legal analyst and Fox News host argues in favor of President Donald Trump. (b)

3. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

4. Indianapolis, by Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic. (Simon & Schuster) A newly researched look into the sinking of the USS Indianapolis, the story of the survivors and the fight to exonerate the court-martialed skipper.

5. Calypso, by David Sedaris. (Little, Brown) A collection of comedic stories on mortality, middle age and a beach house dubbed the Sea Section.

6. The Gutfeld Monologues, by Greg Gutfeld. (Threshold Editions) A collection of rants by the Fox News host. (b)

7. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Norton) A straightforward introduction to the universe.

8. Death of a Nation, by Dinesh D’Souza. (All Points) A companion text to the conservative author and filmmaker’s documentary, which offers an alternative history of the Democratic Party. (b)

9. How to Change Your Mind, by Michael Pollan. (Penguin Press) A personal account of how psychedelics might help the mentally ill and people dealing with everyday challenges.

10. The Soul of America, by Jon Meacham. (Random House) The present political climate is contextualized through the lens of difficult moments in American history.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----------, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

3. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

4. The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, by the Daily Show With Trevor Noah. (Spiegel & Grau)

5. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Aug. 5. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.