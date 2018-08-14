FICTION

1. Thrawn: Alliances, by Timothy Zahn. (Del Rey) A “Star Wars” saga. Darth Vader and Grand Admiral Thrawn join forces to serve Emperor Palpatine.

2. The President Is Missing, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown and Knopf) President Jonathan Duncan takes on adversaries at home and abroad.

3. The Other Woman, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) Gabriel Allon, the art restorer and assassin, fights the Russians to decide the fate of postwar global order.

4. The Outsider, by Stephen King. (Scribner) A detective investigates a seemingly wholesome member of the community when an 11-year-old boy’s body is found.

5. Ghosted, by Rosie Walsh. (Pamela Dorman/Viking) When Eddie disappears, Sarah realizes they did not share the truth with each other.

6. Cottage by the Sea, by Debbie Macomber. (Ballantine) Annie Marlow forms new relationships in the Pacific Northwest as she tries to recover from tragedy.

7. The Perfect Couple, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) A body is found in Nantucket Harbor hours before a picture-perfect wedding.

8. Spymaster, by Brad Thor. (Emily Bestler/Atria) The 18th book in the Scot Harvath series.

9. Clock Dance, by Anne Tyler. (Knopf) A window into Willa Drake’s life over 50 years and how she adjusts to some of life’s surprises.

10. All We Ever Wanted, by Emily Giffin. (Ballantine) A scandal sends members of two Nashville families into chaos.

NONFICTION

1. The Russia Hoax, by Gregg Jarrett. (Broadside) The Fox News analyst makes his case for why the FBI investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia is without legal merit.

2. Liars, Leakers and Liberals, by Jeanine Pirro. (Center Street) The legal analyst and Fox News host argues in favor of President Donald Trump.(b)

3. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

4. Calypso, by David Sedaris. (Little, Brown) A collection of comedic stories on mortality, middle age and a beach house dubbed the Sea Section.

5. Indianapolis, by Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic. (Simon & Schuster) A newly researched look into the sinking of the USS Indianapolis, the story of the survivors and the fight to exonerate the court-martialed skipper.

6. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Norton) A straightforward, easy-to-understand introduction to the universe.

7. How to Change Your Mind, by Michael Pollan. (Penguin Press) A personal account of how psychedelics might help the mentally ill and people dealing with everyday challenges.

8. The Soul of America, by Jon Meacham. (Random House) The present political climate is contextualized through the lens of difficult moments in U.S. history. (x)

9. Bad Blood, by John Carreyrou. (Knopf) The rise and fall of the biotech startup Theranos.

10. The Death of Truth, by Michiko Kakutani. (Tim Duggan) The former New York Times chief book critic examines the cultural forces that have chipped away at reason and common values.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

3. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

4. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

5. The Plant Paradox, by Steven R. Gundry. (Harper Wave/HarperCollins)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending July 28. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.