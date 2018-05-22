FICTION

1. The 17th Suspect, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. (Little, Brown) The latest installment in the Women’s Murder Club series. Detective Lindsay Boxer searches for a killer in San Francisco.

2. The Fallen, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) Amos Decker, known as the Memory Man, puts his talents toward solving a string of murders in a Rust Belt town.

3. Twisted Prey, by John Sandford. (Putnam) The 28th book in the Prey series. A federal marshal looks into the actions of a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

4. The Mars Room, by Rachel Kushner. (Scribner) A woman is separated from her son when she begins two consecutive life sentences.

5. The Perfect Mother, by Aimee Molloy. (Harper) A missing baby unnerves a group of new mothers who meet in Prospect Park twice a week.

6. The Forgotten Road, by Richard Paul Evans. (Simon & Schuster) The second book in the Broken Road series. After surviving a plane crash, a man decides to walk the length of Route 66.

7. Adjustment Day, by Chuck Palahniuk. (Norton) Young men take on geriatric politicians who are pushing the country toward a third world war.

8. Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate. (Ballantine) A South Carolina lawyer learns about the questionable practices of a Tennessee orphanage.

9. Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng. (Penguin Press) An artist upends a quiet town outside Cleveland.

10. The Hellfire Club, by Jake Tapper. (Little, Brown) Charlie Marder, a World War II veteran and unlikely congressman, gets entangled in a dangerous series of events in 1950s D.C. (x)

NONFICTION

1. A Higher Loyalty, by James Comey. (Flatiron) The former FBI director recounts cases and personal events that shaped his outlook on justice, and analyzes the leadership styles of three presidents.

2. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, by Michelle McNamara. (Harper) The late true-crime journalist’s search for the serial murderer and rapist known as “The Golden State Killer.”

3. War on Peace, by Ronan Farrow. (Norton) A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist chronicles the deterioration of U.S. diplomacy.

4. Fascism: A Warning, by Madeleine Albright with Bill Woodward. (Harper) The former secretary of state examines the legacy of fascism in the 20th century and its potential revival.

5. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

6. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Norton) An easy-to-understand introduction to the universe.

7. The Light Within Me, by Ainsley Earhardt with Mark Tabb. (Harper) A memoir by one of the hosts of “Fox & Friends.” (b)

8. The Assault on Intelligence, by Michael V. Hayden. (Penguin Press) A former director of the NSA and the CIA identifies domestic and international threats to the U.S. intelligence community.

9. Obama, by Pete Souza. (Little, Brown) More than 300 pictures of the former president by his White House photographer, with behind-the-scenes stories.

10. Suicide of the West, by Jonah Goldberg. (Crown Forum) A senior editor at National Review assesses issues plaguing the left and the right.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

3. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

4. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

5. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending May 5. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.