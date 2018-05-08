FICTION

1. The Fallen, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) Amos Decker, known as the Memory Man, puts his talents toward solving a string of murders in a Rust Belt town.

2. After Anna, by Lisa Scottoline. (St. Martin’s) A woman marries a widower and reunites with her teenage daughter who is murdered soon after, and the husband is put on trial for it.

3. Noir, by Christopher Moore. (Morrow) In the summer of 1947, a woman and an Air Force general attract the attention of a San Francisco bartender while a suspicious flying object is spotted near the coast.

4. I’ve Got My Eyes on You, by Mary Higgins Clark. (Simon & Schuster) A high school guidance counselor tries to uncover the identity of her sister’s murderer.

5. The Female Persuasion, by Meg Wolitzer. (Riverhead) The relationship between a college freshman and a famous feminist reveals the challenges of intergenerational feminism.

6. Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng. (Penguin Press) An artist upends a quiet town outside Cleveland.

7. Circe, by Madeline Miller. (Little, Brown) Zeus banishes Helios’ daughter to an island, where she must choose between living with gods or mortals.

8. Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate. (Ballantine) A South Carolina lawyer learns about the questionable practices of a Tennessee orphanage.

9. The Woman in the Window, by A.J. Finn. (Morrow) A recluse who drinks heavily and takes prescription drugs may have witnessed a crime across from her Harlem townhouse.

10. The Great Alone, by Kristin Hannah. (St. Martin’s) A former prisoner of war returns from Vietnam and moves his family to Alaska, where they face tough conditions. (x)

NONFICTION

1. A Higher Loyalty, by James Comey. (Flatiron) The former FBI director recounts cases and personal events that shaped his outlook on justice, and analyzes the leadership styles of three presidents.

2. Fascism: A Warning, by Madeleine Albright with Bill Woodward. (Harper) The former secretary of state examines the legacy of fascism in the 20th century and its potential revival.

3. Russian Roulette, by Michael Isikoff and David Corn. (Twelve) Details of the 2016 presidential election, with an emphasis on Russia’s possible involvement.

4. Fire and Fury, by Michael Wolff. (Holt) A journalist offers an inside account of the first year of the Trump White House.

5. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Norton) A straightforward introduction to the universe.

6. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

7. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, by Michelle McNamara. (Harper) The late true-crime journalist’s search for the serial murderer and rapist known as “the Golden State Killer.”

8. God Save Texas, by Lawrence Wright. (Knopf) An exploration of the history, politics and economics of the Lone Star State. (x)

9. Make Trouble, by Cecile Richards with Lauren Peterson. (Touchstone) A memoir by the president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and former labor organizer.

10. Obama, by Pete Souza. (Little, Brown) More than 300 pictures of the former president by his White House photographer, with behind-the-scenes stories.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

2. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

3. Everybody Always, by Bob Goff. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

4. The Clean 20, by Ian K. Smith. (St. Martin’s) (b)

5. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending April 21. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.