FICTION

1. The Great Alone, by Kristin Hannah. (St. Martin’s) A former prisoner of war returns from Vietnam and moves his family to Alaska, where they face tough conditions.

2. An American Marriage, by Tayari Jones. (Algonquin) A newlywed couple’s relationship is tested when the husband is sentenced to 12 years in prison.

3. The Woman in the Window, by A.J. Finn. (Morrow) A recluse who drinks heavily and takes prescription drugs may have witnessed a crime across from her Harlem townhouse.

4. Still Me, by Jojo Moyes. (Pamela Dorman/Viking) Louisa Clark moves to New York and is torn between high society and the life she enjoys at a vintage clothing store.

5. Look for Me, by Lisa Gardner. (Dutton) Sgt. Detective D.D. Warren teams up with a torture survivor to find a missing teenager whose family members were gunned down.

6. Night Moves, by Jonathan Kellerman. (Ballantine) Homicide detective Milo Sturgis enlists psychologist Alex Delaware to help solve a John Doe case. (x)

7. Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng. (Penguin Press) An artist upends a quiet town outside Cleveland.

8. Origin, by Dan Brown. (Doubleday) A symbology professor goes on a perilous quest with a beautiful museum director.

9. Dark in Death, by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin’s) Lt. Eve Dallas must find a killer inspired by police thrillers before another victim is murdered.

10. Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate. (Ballantine) A South Carolina lawyer learns about the questionable practices of a Tennessee orphanage.

NONFICTION

1. Fire and Fury, by Michael Wolff. (Holt) A journalist offers an inside account of the first year of the Trump White House.

2. Enlightenment Now, by Steven Pinker. (Viking) A case for using reason, science and humanism to counter pessimistic views of Western civilization.

3. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Norton) A straightforward, easy-to-understand introduction to the universe.

4. All-American Murder, by James Patterson and Alex Abramovich with Mike Harvkey. (Little, Brown) The story of Aaron Hernandez, the New England Patriots tight end convicted of first-degree murder.

5. Promise Me, Dad, by Joe Biden. (Flatiron) The former vice president recalls his toughest year in office.

6. All the Pieces Matter, by Jonathan Abrams. (Crown Archetype) An oral history of the creation and development of the series “The Wire.”

7. Everything Happens for a Reason, by Kate Bowler. (Random House) A divinity school professor examines her tacit beliefs when she learns she has colon cancer.

8. Obama, by Pete Souza. (Little, Brown) More than 300 pictures of the former president by his White House photographer, with behind-the-scenes stories. (x)

9. Directorate S, by Steve Coll. (Penguin Press) How the United States failed to understand a secret wing of a Pakistani intelligence agency and doomed two wars.

10. The Last Black Unicorn, by Tiffany Haddish. (Gallery) Comedian recounts growing up in South Central Los Angeles and finding success after a period of homelessness. (x)

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

2. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

3. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

4. Crushing It! by Gary Vaynerchuk. (HarperBusiness) (b)

5. Principles, by Ray Dalio. (Simon & Schuster)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Feb. 17. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.