New York Mets (16-15, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (17-16, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Steven Matz (3-1, 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (3-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Brewers are 10-8 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 59 home runs this season, second in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 14, averaging one every seven at-bats.

The Mets are 9-7 on the road. New York has slugged .412 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .651. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 33 RBIs and is batting .347. Jesus Aguilar is 5-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Alonso leads the Mets with 18 extra base hits and is batting .302. Robinson Cano is 13-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .218 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Mets: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers Injuries: Aaron Wilkerson: 10-day IL (foot), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 10-day IL (elbow), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).