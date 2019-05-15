– The Metropolitan Museum of Art said Wednesday that it would stop accepting gifts from members of the Sackler family linked to OxyContin, severing ties between one of the world's most prestigious museums and one of its most prolific philanthropic dynasties.

The decision was months in the making and followed steps by other museums, including the Tate Modern in London and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, to distance themselves from the family behind Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin. On Wednesday, the American Museum of Natural History said that it, too, had ceased taking Sackler donations.

The moves reflect the growing outrage over the role the Sacklers may have played in the opioid crisis, as well as an energized activist movement that is starting to force museums to reckon with where some of their money comes from.

"The museum takes a position of gratitude and respect to those who support us, but on occasion, we feel it's necessary to step away from gifts that are not in the public interest, or in our institution's interest," said Met President Daniel H. Weiss.

The Met's relationship with the Sacklers goes back decades, and one of its biggest attractions, the Temple of Dendur, sits in the glass-enclosed Sackler Wing. Weiss said the museum had no plans to remove the name, as some protesters have demanded.

But its decision to stop accepting future gifts could spur others to follow suit. The family has given tens of millions of dollars and put its name in or on museums, universities and medical schools in the United States, England and Israel.

In a statement, the Sackler family members with ties to Purdue Pharma said that "while the allegations against our family are false and unfair, we understand that accepting gifts at this time would put the Met in a difficult position."

The increased scrutiny on donors is forcing museums to navigate moral dilemmas and a political climate where a protest can go viral in a matter of hours. At the same time, they must mollify wealthy benefactors who help keep the lights on and would rather not see their donations open them up to public examination.

"We would only not accept gifts from people if it in some way challenges or is counter to the core mission of the institution, in exceptional cases," Weiss said. "The OxyContin crisis in this country is a legitimate and full-blown crisis."