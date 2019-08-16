New York officials are demanding that banks and other companies with connections to the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma hand over financial records as the state tries to trace where money from opioid sales ended up.

The state attorney general's office this week began issuing subpoenas this week.

New York is among 48 states that have filed legal claims against Purdue Pharma seeking to hold the company responsible for the opioid crisis. At least 17 states are suing members of the Sackler family.

The attorney general's office contends that the family fraudulently removed money from the company and that it needs details from investment advisers and companies connected to the family to show that.

A lawyer for family members says the claims are "without merit and the subpoenas are improper."