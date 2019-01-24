NEW YORK — A billionaire hedge fund founder has purchased a penthouse in New York for roughly $238 million.
The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the deal sets a record for the highest-priced home ever sold in the U.S.
Citadel hedge fund founder Ken Griffin purchased the Manhattan penthouse at an under-construction high-rise, 220 Central Park South.
Griffin is no stranger to multi-million dollar homes. He bought several floors of a Chicago condominium this year for $58.75 million, setting a record for the most expensive home ever bought in Chicago. In 2015, he bought a Miami penthouse for $60 million, setting the record for a Miami condo. And earlier this month, he acquired a London home for $122 million.
The Journal reports that Griffin began investing at 19 in his Harvard dorm.
