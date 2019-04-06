A western New York man has been charged with threatening to kill Minnesota’s U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.

According to federal prosecutors, Patrick Carlineo Jr. was arrested after placing a threatening call to Omar’s Washington, D.C., office last month. They did not say when Carlineo was arrested.

The FBI said in a criminal complaint Carlineo called her a “terrorist” and threatened to shoot her. Carlineo sounded angry during the call but “spelled his name correctly and provided contact information” to a staffer, according to the complaint.

Carlineo told the FBI that he is a patriot, “loves the president and that he hates radical Muslims in our government,” the criminal complaint says.

Omar, one of the first of two Muslim women to serve in Congress, frequently has been the comment of anti-Muslim and racist comments on social media and elsewhere.

Carlineo’s defense attorney declined to comment on the charges.

Omar has been met with backlash for remarks she made earlier this year on Israel, including comments that American supporters of Israel are pushing people to have “allegiance to a foreign country.” Some perceived Omar’s comments as anti-Semitic. She later apologized.