– From the outside, Romerike Prison looks like many prisons in the United States: barbed-wire fences, guard stations and inmate cells scattered across acres of land.

But inside is a different story.

Hard plastic windows allow prisoners to look outside. Contemporary artwork lines the hallways. And when prisoners are released — almost all of them will eventually be freed — a warden gives them his personal cellphone number. Call if you need help, he tells them.

In nearly every measurable way, the Norwegian correctional system is a radical departure from American prisons and jails. Those stark differences were what led officials in New York City to travel recently to Norway.

For the first time in a century, the city is embarking on an ambitious plan to rebuild the second-largest correctional system in the United States.

By 2026, four new jails in neighborhoods across New York have been proposed to replace those at Rikers Island, the notorious prison complex plagued by abuse and neglect that has come to symbolize a criminal justice system that ensnares black and Hispanic people in disproportionate numbers.

With the new jails, city officials want to re-imagine not only physical features but also how they operate on the inside, creating an opportunity for New York City, supporters say, to become a national model of more humane incarceration.

"All of us feel, not just within the city but across the justice system, that we're really at this kind of transformational moment," said Elizabeth Glazer, the director of the Mayor's Office of Criminal Justice, the city agency helping lead the project. "That sounds quite grandiose, but it feels very real."

The City Council approved the $8 billion jails plan in October, but essential questions remain: What should modern jails look like? How should they fit into neighborhoods? What is the role of a corrections officer?

In recent months, city officials have set out to find answers, touring facilities across the United States and in Europe. In late September, they touched down in a place far different from New York: Norway, a welfare state with a low crime rate whose population is fairly homogeneous and smaller than New York's.

New York and Norway also have other significant differences that raise questions about how the country's practices can be applied in a large urban setting. The city's new jails will be in the middle of densely populated neighborhoods, while most facilities in Norway are in rural settings. In 2018, Norway had 26 homicides — about how many New York City averages every month.

Most notably, Norway has a broad social safety net, including generous education benefits and pensions, which helps prisoners both while in prison and after their release. Inmates receive a daily allowance of about $7.60, which they can save or spend at the commissary.

Still, its incarceration system has become a model worldwide.

The New York team, which also included criminal justice advocates, visited Romerike, a high-security prison in a town of about 39,000 people. Tunnels connect prison cells to a cafeteria and a recreation area, allowing inmates to move without officers by their sides. Inmates can decorate their cells with personal items.

Perhaps the most startling difference, though, is the relationship between officers and inmates. Every officer is assigned to about five or six inmates, compared with about 50 prisoners for every officer in New York. In Norway, officers socialize with them over meals and prepare them for life after their release. When inmates leave they must have a place to live and be enrolled in school or have found a job.

Leif Arne Rosand, a warden at Romerike, said the way guards open up to inmates might seem unusual to Americans. It is called "dynamic security," a theory that relationships among officers and inmates help promote safety.

In the United States, which imprisons more people than any other country, some of Norway's methods have been adopted by Oregon and North Dakota.