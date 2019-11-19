NEW YORK — New York has joined the ranks of states suing the nation's biggest e-cigarette maker.
Attorney General Letitia James announced the lawsuit on Tuesday against San Francisco based JUUL Labs.
It alleges the company used deceptive and misleading marketing of its e-cigarettes, contributing to a youth vaping epidemic.
Juul said in response that it's focused on "earning the trust of society" by working with government entities to combat underage use and "convert adult smokers from combustible cigarettes."
The company was sued by California on Monday and North Carolina in May. Illinois, Massachusetts and several other states are also investigating the company.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
New York joins states suing e-cigarette maker Juul
New York has joined the ranks of states suing the nation's biggest e-cigarette maker.
TV & Media
Disney Plus user accounts already found on hacking sites
Disney says its new Disney Plus streaming service doesn't have a security breach, but some users have been shut out after hackers tried to break…
Business
Medtronic raises outlook as quarterly earnings beat forecasts
The Fridley medical device maker saw growth across all four of its product groups.
Business
Home Depot cuts outlook as 3Q revenue misses forecast
Home Depot reported a shortfall in third-quarter revenue as the retailer's strategy to meld its online business and its physical stores is taking longer to deliver benefits.
Business
Stocks wobble as investors pause following latest records
Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors paused following another record-setting day.