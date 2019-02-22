Minnesota Timberwolves (27-30, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (11-47, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Minnesota looking to break its six-game home losing streak.

The Knicks are 4-23 on their home court. New York is 4-28 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Timberwolves are 8-20 in road games. Minnesota is third in the NBA with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game, led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 3.4. The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Smith Jr. is scoring 17.0 points and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Knicks. DeAndre Jordan has averaged 9.6 rebounds and added 9.8 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

Towns has shot 51.2 percent and is averaging 23.1 points for the Timberwolves. Jerryd Bayless has averaged 5.5 assists and scored 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 112.4 points, 46 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Knicks: 1-9, averaging 98 points, 45.4 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: out (groin).

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out (ankle), Gorgui Dieng: out (personal).