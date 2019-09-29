NEW YORK — New York City police say an officer has been shot and killed in the Bronx.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a press conference at Jacobi Medical Center that the officer was shot during a struggle with a 27-year-old just after midnight. Commissioner James O'Neill identified the slain officer as 33-year-old Brian Mulkeen in a tweet.

The 27-year-old was shot by other officers and died at the scene near the Edenwald Houses.

O'Neill's tweet said Mulkeen had served for nearly seven years.

Flanked by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Monahan called the officer "brave," and said he was doing "a job that New Yorkers needed him to do." De Blasio called Mulkeen "a hero" and advised the public to give condolences to NYPD officers.