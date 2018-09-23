MONTREAL — Micheal Azira scored the tying goal for the Montreal Impact in the 27th minute in a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on Saturday night.
Montreal defender Rudy Camacho gave the visitors an early lead with an own goal.
Evan Bush made four saves for Montreal (12-14-4).
New York City FC is 14-8-8.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Cullen powers Penguins past Blue Jackets
Matt Cullen scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-3 preseason win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Twins
Brantley single in 11th lifts Indians over Red Sox 5-4
Michael Brantley singled in the winning run in the 11th inning, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Red Sox 5-4 on Saturday night to delay Boston's bid for a club-record 106th victory and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
Twins
Senzatela, Rockies maintain playoff hopes, beat Arizona 5-1
Antonio Senzatela allowed three hits in seven strong innings and the Colorado Rockies kept pace in their playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
Gophers
Souhan: After lopsided loss, time is now for Annexstad to showcase poise
Freshman QB Zack Annexstad is leading a Gophers team that raised expectations in the first three games, and Saturday was blown out by Maryland.
Twins
Mariners rout Rangers 13-0, await final word on elimination
Robinson Cano broke a scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the fifth inning, Marco Gonzales allowed one hit over six innings and the Seattle Mariners routed the Texas Rangers 13-0 on Saturday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.