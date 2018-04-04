LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Aging Winter Olympic facilities in the Lake Placid area could soon be modernized.
The state budget just approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York lawmakers includes $62.5 million for Lake Placid's winter sports venues.
The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that Cuomo's initial proposal called for $50 million of that money to go toward improvements to the region's Olympic facilities and ski resorts.
The paper says that could include improvements to the Olympic Center ice rinks, the ski jumping complex or the Mount Van Hoevenberg complex for biathlon, Nordic skiing and sliding sports.
Lake Placid hosted the 1980 Winter Olympics and many sports facilities date to that era.
