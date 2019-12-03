The experts who have updated their college football bowl game projections after Saturday's games are convinced the Gophers are going to Florida for a bowl game.

• Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, often seen as the most respected of those who make these projections, has Minnesota playing No. 7-ranked Florida in the Outback Bowl in Tampa.

• The ESPN duo of Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach disagree on most of their projections, but both have Minnesota in the Outback Bowl ... against unranked Tennessee.

• Brad Crawford at 24/7 Sports puts the Gophers in Orlando, playing in the Citrus Bowl against No. 11 Auburn, an interesting matchup after the Tigers ended any hope for Alabama to return to the playoffs. Saturday's Down South, a website that tracks teams in the SEC, also has that matchup, as does College Football News. (The Gophers lost to Missouri in the Citrus Bowl at the end of the 2014 season).

HOWARD SINKER