different year, different winner
There have been six different women's champions in the past six years at the U.S. Open.
2014: Serena Williams def. Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-3
2015: Flavia Pennetta def. Roberta Vinci 7-6 (4), 6-2
2016: Angelique Kerber def. Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
2017: Sloane Stephens def. Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0
2018: Naomi Osaka def. Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4
2019: Bianca Andreescu def. Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5
