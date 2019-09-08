different year, different winner

There have been six different women's champions in the past six years at the U.S. Open.

2014: Serena Williams def. Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-3

2015: Flavia Pennetta def. Roberta Vinci 7-6 (4), 6-2

2016: Angelique Kerber def. Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

2017: Sloane Stephens def. Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0

2018: Naomi Osaka def. Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4

2019: Bianca Andreescu def. Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5