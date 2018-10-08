Big plays on offense? Check.

Big plays on defense? Check - and in a big, big way.

Big plays from the kicking game? Check - eventually.

The Vikings on Sunday went into Philadelphia with more than a few questions having not won since opening week and without some key players. Yet they returned to Minnesota with a victory.

Here's postgame reaction from the locker room, and an Access Vikings Overtime report from writers Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer.

Video (07:49): Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer share the reaction from a relieved Vikings locker room and take questions after the team's 23-21 win over the Eagles.

Video (02:37): Receiver Adam Thielen discussed his big game during the Vikings' 23-21 win in Philadelphia.

Video (01:41): Quarterback Kirk Cousins credited Vikings coordinator John DeFilippo with aggressive play calls during the 23-21 win in Philadelphia.

Video (01:22): Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph talks about his 64-yard touchdown and the importance of the Vikings' win over the Eagles after their NFC Championship Game loss last year.