Big plays on offense? Check.
Big plays on defense? Check - and in a big, big way.
Big plays from the kicking game? Check - eventually.
The Vikings on Sunday went into Philadelphia with more than a few questions having not won since opening week and without some key players. Yet they returned to Minnesota with a victory.
Here's postgame reaction from the locker room, and an Access Vikings Overtime report from writers Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer.
